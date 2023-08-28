From Oregon to Texas: NASA announces ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the US in October, check details

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that an annular solar eclipse will be seen in the United States on October 14, 2023. The marvellous natural phenomenon has been hailed as a “ring of fire” eclipse. The eclipse will move from Oregon in the north to Texas in the south and people will be able to witness the terrific natural event.

The annular solar eclipse will be seen in the United States on October 14, 2023.(YouTube/@NASA)

People will witness a "ring of fire" in the sky as the moon will pass in front of the sun, covering it albeit not fully. Due to its relatively smaller size, the moon will form a concentric circle with respect to the sun. And the uncovered portion will be completely lit and look like a ring of fire in the sky.

NASA has announced that it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse. Taking to its official account on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter), NASA wrote: "Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico."

"Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us," added NASA.

NASA also informed that it will hold conversations with top scientists on the date of occurrence of the eclipse. Telescope views from across the US, will be telecast on NASA's YouTube channel. People would also be able to ask questions in chat using #askNASA.

However, NASA has warned the people not to look directly at the eclipse. The prestigious space research body has recommended people to use specialised eye protection to view the eclipse.

On its YouTube channel, NASA has provided the option of "Notify me" for those interested in viewing the live telecast.

