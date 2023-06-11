From rockstar to cell block! American musician's melody takes a detour, arrested for drug trafficking in Russia

In a shocking turn of events, American musician Michael Travis Leake, known for his role as the lead singer of the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night), has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Reports from Russian news media reveal that Leake has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, specifically for allegedly selling mephedrone, a substance notorious for its effects similar to cocaine and MDMA.

Leake, who has resided in Moscow since 2010 and has become a familiar face in the city's music scene, now faces grave legal consequences. A Moscow court has ordered his two-month pre-trial detention, during which he will await further legal proceedings. The charges he is facing, production or distribution of drugs, carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

It is a stunning fall from grace for the former U.S. military paratrooper, whose passion for music led him to pursue a career overseas. However, Russia's stringent drug laws leave no room for leniency, as even high-profile individuals like WNBA star Brittney Griner can attest. Griner was arrested in 2022 at a Moscow airport for carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil and was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison. She was later released in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

The U.S. State Department, upon learning of Leake's arrest, issued a statement acknowledging the situation and stating their commitment to providing consular assistance. The department's priority lies in ensuring the welfare and rights of U.S. citizens detained abroad.

As the legal process unfolds, the music community and fans of Lovi Noch are left in shock and disbelief. Leake's arrest serves as a stark reminder of the severe consequences that can arise from involvement in illegal activities, especially in a foreign country with strict drug laws.

For now, Leake's future hangs in the balance, and the fans await further developments in this unforeseen and dissonant chapter of his life.

