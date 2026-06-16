G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Ukraine, Iran wars on agenda as world leaders gather in France
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The 52nd G7 Summit will kick off today in Evian, France. Leaders from the group of seven nations, along with representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea will be present for the two-day summit.
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The 52nd G7 Summit will kick off today in Evian, France. Leaders from the group of seven nations, along with representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea, will be present for the two-day summit. ...Read More
Among the top points for this year's summit will be the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Iran. While the US and Iran have struck a deal to end hostilities, the fighting continues in Ukraine, where at least 11 people were killed on Monday in a fresh Russian attack on Kyiv cathedral.
Who is attending?
France holds the rotating presidency of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.
The leaders of the G7 nations - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will be attending.
Furthermore, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa , President of the European Council, will represent the European Union at the summit.
Along with the G7 nations, French President Emmanuel Macron has also invited several heads of state from non-G7 countries. These include -
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
- South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung
- Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto
"These partner countries have been actively contributing to the Summit’s preparatory discussions since the beginning of the year," reads a statement from the French presidency.
What's on agenda?
As per the official website for the French Presidency of the G7 Summit 2026, the key goals for this year's summit are -
- settling major geopolitical crises, including through G7 support to Ukraine and Ukrainians
- childhood matters, from supporting development to online protection;
- the fight against organized crime and illegal flows
- the new rules of play of global governance.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:57:13 am
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Trump shares update on Strait of Hormuz at G7
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Speaking to the press during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is already "partially open."
"The Strait is already partially opened.. Essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened," the US leader added further.
The US and Iran announced on Sunday that they have reached a deal. As per Pakistan, which was a key mediator, the deal will be signed on Friday.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:47:18 am
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Zelensky to attend special meeting as Ukraine war rages on
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The G7 nations will hold talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine. Ahead of this meeting, US President Donald Trump said that "maybe we can do something" after over four years of war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion.
Trump's remarks also come a day after the US and Iran announced they reached a deal to end a three-month long war in West Asia.
As per reports, Zelensky will attend a special morning session of the summit.
Ahead of this, the Ukrainian leader urged a "decisive and substantive" response from the G7 leaders after the latest wave of Russian strikes killed at least 11 people in Kyiv.
He also added that he had proposed a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G7, but that Moscow was "not ready" for it.
- Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:26:55 am
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron welcome leaders for summit
G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron kick-started the 52nd G7 Summit on Tuesday as they welcomed the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains.
US President Donald Trump was the first leader to arrive and was received by Macron and Brigitte Macron. He was followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Lady Victoria Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.