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G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Ukraine, Iran wars on agenda as world leaders gather in France

By Danita Yadav
Jun 16, 2026 07:57:13 am IST

G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The 52nd G7 Summit will kick off today in Evian, France. Leaders from the group of seven nations, along with representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea will be present for the two-day summit.

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French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron welcome world leaders to the G7 Summit 2026 in Evian, France(AFP)

G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The 52nd G7 Summit will kick off today in Evian, France. Leaders from the group of seven nations, along with representatives from China, India, Brazil, Kenya and South Korea, will be present for the two-day summit. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:57:13 am

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Trump shares update on Strait of Hormuz at G7

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Speaking to the press during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is already "partially open."

    "The Strait is already partially opened.. Essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened," the US leader added further.

    The US and Iran announced on Sunday that they have reached a deal. As per Pakistan, which was a key mediator, the deal will be signed on Friday.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:47:18 am

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: Zelensky to attend special meeting as Ukraine war rages on

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: The G7 nations will hold talks on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine. Ahead of this meeting, US President Donald Trump said that "maybe we can do something" after over four years of war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion.

    Trump's remarks also come a day after the US and Iran announced they reached a deal to end a three-month long war in West Asia.

    As per reports, Zelensky will attend a special morning session of the summit.

    Ahead of this, the Ukrainian leader urged a "decisive and substantive" response from the G7 leaders after the latest wave of Russian strikes killed at least 11 people in Kyiv.

    He also added that he had proposed a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G7, but that Moscow was "not ready" for it.

  • Tue, 16 Jun 2026 07:26:55 am

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron welcome leaders for summit

    G7 Summit 2026 LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron kick-started the 52nd G7 Summit on Tuesday as they welcomed the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains.

    US President Donald Trump was the first leader to arrive and was received by Macron and Brigitte Macron. He was followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and First Lady Victoria Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

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