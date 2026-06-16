Indians killed in Gulf, trade tensions: Modi-Trump meet coming up amid unease in US-India ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France to attend the G7 summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he is set to meet United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. Last time PM Modi met Donald Trump was in Washington, DC, in February 2025. (File Photo/AFP)

This would be the first meeting between Modi and Trump after the former travelled to Washington in February 2025 to be among the first few world leaders to meet Trump after he was elected for his second term. The meeting also comes amid lingering tensions between the two nations, particularly after Indian seafarers were caught in fire in fighting between the United States and Iran in the Gulf.

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Here's how tensions have built up between India, US Attack on ships with Indians aboard Last week was a tough one for Indian seafarers in the Gulf as several ships with Indians aboard were caught in the line of fire, leading to death of at least three Indians after Palau-flagged MT Settebello came under attack by a US aircraft off the coast of Oman.

Two other vessels, MT Marivex and MT Jalveer, also came under attack by the US Navy last week.

Following the tragic deaths, the ministry of external affairs summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires Jason Meeks twice.

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“A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives,” the MEA said in a statement on June 12.

The first summons were issued on June 9.

The Jaishankar-Rubio call The killing of Indian seafarers in the Gulf prompted external affairs minister S Jaishankar to dial his American counterpart Marco Rubio and register a protest against the deaths of three Indian seafarers in US attacks on ships, saying that it was “not justified”.

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Both the leaders spoke on Friday following which, Jaishankar wrote on X that he “reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners”.

However, Rubio said in retort that the US will not tolerate any violations of its blockade of Iranian ports and that merchant shipping should comply with orders from American forces.

A readout issued by US state department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Rubio “stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait”.

Rubio also added that “violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated”, according to the readout.

The tariff tensions The much-anticipated meeting between Modi and Trump would also be the first one after the US President imposed a harsh 50 per cent tariff on India last year, half of which was penalty for buying oil from Russia. However, the tariffs were later struck down by the US Supreme Court and both the countries also reached an understanding on the framework of a bilateral trade deal in February this year.

Trade deal in works Meanwhile, India and the US are actively working on striking a bilateral trade deal, which is almost 99% done, according to the US ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

“Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalise and that will unlock prosperity for both of our countries… India had sent a team to Washington DC to finalise the last 1 % of that trade deal,” Gor said in May.