Gadi Eisenkot, the former IDF chief who could bring an end to Netanyahu's long rule as Israeli PM

Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been given the chance to form Israel’s next government after President Isaac Herzog selected him following the inconclusive October 27 election. If successful, the 66-year-old leader of the Yashar party will replace Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Gadi Eisenkot, Israel’s former army chief, has been chosen by President Herzog to form the next government. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (AFP)

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Herzog announced his decision on Saturday, November 7, after meeting political leaders to assess who had the best chance of forming a coalition. Eisenkot is due to formally receive the mandate at the President’s Residence at 5pm on Sunday. He will have 28 days to build a government, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.

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The challenge is considerable. Eisenkot’s opposition bloc won 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Netanyahu’s camp secured 53. Arab-led parties won 19 seats and could prove important in coalition talks. A government needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers.

From the military to politics

Born in Tiberias in 1960 to parents who immigrated from Morocco, Eisenkot spent four decades in the Israeli military before entering politics. He joined the Golani Brigade in 1978 and rose through the ranks, becoming IDF chief of staff in 2015. He held the position until 2019, serving under Netanyahu.

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{{^usCountry}} His military career included senior roles during conflicts involving Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups. He was associated with the Dahiya doctrine, a strategy that advocates using overwhelming force against areas from which attacks on Israel are launched. The approach has drawn criticism because of the destruction it can cause to civilian infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His military career included senior roles during conflicts involving Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups. He was associated with the Dahiya doctrine, a strategy that advocates using overwhelming force against areas from which attacks on Israel are launched. The approach has drawn criticism because of the destruction it can cause to civilian infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Eisenkot entered politics in 2022, joining the National Unity party led by former military chief Benny Gantz. After Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, he joined Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet as a non-voting observer.

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He left the cabinet with Gantz in June 2024, arguing that the government lacked a clear strategy for the war and its aftermath. Eisenkot had also criticised Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict and called for a plan to secure the release of Israeli hostages.

He later formed his own party, Yashar, and emerged as Netanyahu’s main challenger in the 2026 election campaign.

Family loss and political positions

The war also brought personal loss for Eisenkot. His youngest son, Gal, was killed while serving in Gaza in December 2023. Two of his nephews also died fighting in the territory. The deaths brought wider attention to his family’s experience of the war.

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On domestic issues, Eisenkot has called for a state inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7 attack. He has also pushed for changes to military service rules, arguing that ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and Arab citizens should not be exempt from national service. His proposals include military or civilian service.

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His positions on the Palestinians, however, are hawkish. He opposes a two-state solution and has said Hamas’s rule in Gaza must end. He has also opposed formal annexation of the occupied West Bank and called for action against unauthorised settlement outposts and settler violence.

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During the election campaign, Eisenkot said: “Millions of Israelis have had enough of the culture of lies, of failure, of division and incitement.”

The challenge ahead

Herzog’s decision followed consultations in which factions representing 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers did not recommend either candidate. The recommendations helped his case, but they do not guarantee that he can secure a governing majority.

Eisenkot must now negotiate with parties that have different positions on security, military service and cooperation with Arab-led groups. Some members of his opposition bloc have resisted relying on Arab parties, even though their support could help him reach the required numbers.

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If Eisenkot fails, Herzog can give another lawmaker the opportunity to form a government. Netanyahu could then get another chance. For now, Eisenkot has the first opportunity to try to end Netanyahu’s time in office, but his selection does not guarantee that he will become prime minister.