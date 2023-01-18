Gambia vice president Joof dies at 65 in India
Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:06 PM IST
Badara Alieu Joof, 65, who previously served as education minister, was appointed vice president in 2022.
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said on Wednesday.
Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.
Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.
The vice president left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.
