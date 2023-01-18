Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gambia vice president Joof dies at 65 in India

Published on Jan 18, 2023 08:06 PM IST

Badara Alieu Joof, 65, who previously served as education minister, was appointed vice president in 2022.

Gambian vice president Badara Alieu Joof dies of illness. (Twitter)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof has died of illness in India, President Adama Barrow said on Wednesday.

Joof, 65, was appointed vice president of the West African country in 2022. He had previously served as education minister.

Barrow said on Twitter that Joof had died "after a short illness" without providing further detail.

The vice president left Gambia about three weeks ago to seek medical treatment.

