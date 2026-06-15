Gaspi death: Argentine YouTuber killed in Rio plane crash with singer Oliver Tree; details

Argentine YouTuber Gaspi, real name Gaspar Prim, was among the six victims of the helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday morning. CNN Brazil confirmed that Gaspi was on one of the helicopters along with American singer Oliver Tree when the collision happened. Gaspi was 23.

YouTuber Gaspi was among those dead in the Rio plane crash Sunday.(Gaspi on Instagram)

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CNN Brazil confirmed that the Gaspi was with singer Oliver Tree in one of the helicopters, identified as belonging to the company Turfik Comércio de Frutas and with the registration number PP-MAC. The helicopter had five people on board, while the other had one, just the pilot. All of them died.

Rio de Janeiro Fire Department confirmed that the helicopter in which Gaspi and Oliver Tree was found in flames at an electric vehicle parking lot after the crash. The injuries that the singer and the YouTuber suffered are unclear.

"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary," Rio Fire Services Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brazil. “We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

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{{^usCountry}} Gaspi was a famous YouTuber turned comedian with a massive following in Latin America. He is known for his parody skits, which earned him nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Victims Of The Crash Identified {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaspi was a famous YouTuber turned comedian with a massive following in Latin America. He is known for his parody skits, which earned him nearly 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Victims Of The Crash Identified {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with Oliver Tree and Gaspi, the other victims of the collision o Sunday morning were identified, CNN Brazil reported. The other three people on the helicopter carrying Gaspi and Oliver tree were Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale and pilot Alexandre Souza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Oliver Tree and Gaspi, the other victims of the collision o Sunday morning were identified, CNN Brazil reported. The other three people on the helicopter carrying Gaspi and Oliver tree were Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale and pilot Alexandre Souza. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lone pilot on the helicopter with registration number PR-DJJ, who also died in the crash, has been identified as Charles Marsillac. CNN cited a person close to the victim that Marsillac was an "experienced" and "very serious" pilot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lone pilot on the helicopter with registration number PR-DJJ, who also died in the crash, has been identified as Charles Marsillac. CNN cited a person close to the victim that Marsillac was an "experienced" and "very serious" pilot. {{/usCountry}}

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The crash is being investigated by the Brazilian Air Force through CENIPA. Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency is also involved in the investigation.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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