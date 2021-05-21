Ceasefire presents ‘genuine opportunity’ for progress: Biden

US President Joe Biden commended Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi for the unconditional ceasefire and stated that he believes there is a “genuine opportunity to make progress” and his administration will work towards it.

The American leader also highlighted US role in resolving the conflict, without explicitly claiming credit for it. Biden referred to his six calls with Netanyahu during the 11-day conflict, and “intensive high-level discussions, hour by hour, literally” that US officials had with Egypt and the Palestinian Authority with the goal of “avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years”.

The United States did not talk to Hamas, which controls Gaza, as it considers it a terrorist organisation. Egypt engaged Hamas.

“I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy,” Biden said, adding, “My administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy towards that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress, and I’m committed to working for it.”

But, Biden was clear he is standing with a long-time ally, by reiterating US support for Israel’s right to defend itself and said he had assured Netanyahu all necessary help in upgrading the Iron Dome defence system, which has been jointly developed by the US and Israel.

The American president also pledged to work with the United Nations and other international organisations to provide “ rapid humanitarian assistance”.

“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority - not Hamas, the Authority - in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal,” he added.