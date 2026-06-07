Gaza's civil defence service reported that Israeli strikes killed nine people on Saturday, with Israel's military saying one of the dead was a Hamas "terrorist cell commander".

Gaza civil defence reports nine killed in Israeli strikes

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In Gaza City, a drone strike killed seven people and wounded 15 others in the Jawazat camp for displaced people, according to the civil defence, a rescue service that operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas.

The city's Al-Shifa Hospital also reported receiving seven bodies.

"We targeted terrorists in that sector," the Israeli army told AFP, without providing further details.

Further south, a 25-year-old man, Muhannad Othman Farwana, was killed in the morning in a strike on a tent, the civil defence said.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis said the man's body was brought in along with several wounded.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Farwana was "a terrorist cell commander in the military wing" of Hamas, adding he was killed in a precision strike.

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{{^usCountry}} The strike had hit his tent on the roof of his house, just before he was due to get married later in the day, his cousin Mohammed Farwana said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strike had hit his tent on the roof of his house, just before he was due to get married later in the day, his cousin Mohammed Farwana said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The whole family was ready to celebrate his wedding. Now, we're attending his funeral instead," he told AFP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The whole family was ready to celebrate his wedding. Now, we're attending his funeral instead," he told AFP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civil defence announced in the evening a ninth person killed in an Israeli strike in southeast Gaza City, identifying him as a 37-year-old man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civil defence announced in the evening a ninth person killed in an Israeli strike in southeast Gaza City, identifying him as a 37-year-old man. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israel and Hamas accuse each other of near-daily violations of the truce meant to halt the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel and Hamas accuse each other of near-daily violations of the truce meant to halt the war in Gaza, which was triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At least 951 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 951 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN. {{/usCountry}}

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The Israeli army has reported five deaths within its ranks during the same period.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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