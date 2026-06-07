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Gaza civil defence reports nine killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza civil defence reports nine killed in Israeli strikes

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 01:09 am IST
AFP |
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Gaza's civil defence service reported that Israeli strikes killed nine people on Saturday, with Israel's military saying one of the dead was a Hamas "terrorist cell commander".

Gaza civil defence reports nine killed in Israeli strikes

In Gaza City, a drone strike killed seven people and wounded 15 others in the Jawazat camp for displaced people, according to the civil defence, a rescue service that operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas.

The city's Al-Shifa Hospital also reported receiving seven bodies.

"We targeted terrorists in that sector," the Israeli army told AFP, without providing further details.

Further south, a 25-year-old man, Muhannad Othman Farwana, was killed in the morning in a strike on a tent, the civil defence said.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis said the man's body was brought in along with several wounded.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Farwana was "a terrorist cell commander in the military wing" of Hamas, adding he was killed in a precision strike.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths within its ranks during the same period.

Restrictions imposed on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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