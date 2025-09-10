Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Flotilla carrying supplies to Gaza claims another drone attack, second in 2 days

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 07:31 am IST

The flotilla, carrying activists and civilians from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, was first reportedly hit on Tuesday.

An aid ship carrying supplies to Gaza reported another drone attack on Wednesday, hours after the first reported attack off the coast of Tunisia. The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international aid initiative said that one of its boats was attacked by a drone at a Tunisian port.

Supporters of Global Sumud Flotilla gather to show support in Sidi Bou Said port, Tunisia(REUTERS/Representative)
Supporters of Global Sumud Flotilla gather to show support in Sidi Bou Said port, Tunisia(REUTERS/Representative)

The flotilla, carrying activists and civilians from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, was first reportedly hit on Tuesday, a claim denied by the Tunisia's national guard.

Amid Israel's naval blockade, the GSF aims to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats. As it notified of a second drone attack, the international aid initiative reported no injuries or casualties.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Flotilla carrying supplies to Gaza claims another drone attack, second in 2 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On