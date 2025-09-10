Flotilla carrying supplies to Gaza claims another drone attack, second in 2 days

An aid ship carrying supplies to Gaza reported another drone attack on Wednesday, hours after the first reported attack off the coast of Tunisia. The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international aid initiative said that one of its boats was attacked by a drone at a Tunisian port. Supporters of Global Sumud Flotilla gather to show support in Sidi Bou Said port, Tunisia(REUTERS/Representative)

The flotilla, carrying activists and civilians from 44 countries, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, was first reportedly hit on Tuesday, a claim denied by the Tunisia's national guard.

Amid Israel's naval blockade, the GSF aims to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats. As it notified of a second drone attack, the international aid initiative reported no injuries or casualties.