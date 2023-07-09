George Osborne's wedding disrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters. Who are they?

A Just Stop Oil - a nonviolent civil resistance environmental group - protester on Saturday crashed former chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's wedding to Thea Rodgers and threw orange confetti on them. In a video posted by the group on Twitter, as the newlyweds stepped out from the church after the ceremony, a grey-haired woman dressed in white rushed behind the couple and began throwing orange confetti on them.

Reportedly, the orange confetti was similar in colour to the orange powder which is often used by Just Stop Oil group over their heads.

What is Just Stop Oil?

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups working together to ensure that the government commits to ending all new licenses and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, according to their website. According to the group, the fight is needed since “climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future”. The group's aim is to switching government subsidies from dirty fossil fuels towards clean energy, transport and insulation. “Allowing the extraction of new oil and gas resources in the UK is an obscene and genocidal policy that will kill our children and condemn humanity to oblivion. It just has to stop. If we continue down our current path it will destroy families and communities. We will face the starvation and the slaughter of billions of the poor – and the utter betrayal of our children and their future,” the group wrote on its website. According to Just Stop Oil, most of their funding for recruitment, training, capacity building, and education comes from Climate Emergency Fund. “We also receive donations from members of the public who support the campaign and from foundations and groups who are as terrified as we are about the unfolding climate crisis,” the said.

