Georgia pageant queen Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting to kill footballer husband who filed for divorce

A Georgia woman has been arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting to kill her estranged husband. Lindsay Shiver, a mother of three children and former pageant queen, has been accused of plotting to kill her husband Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn University football player.

Lindsay Shiver was apprehended after police accidentally discovered her alleged scheme to kill Robert Shiver (lshiver/Instagram)

Lindsay, 36, was apprehended after police accidentally discovered her alleged scheme to kill Robert. Cops were actually investigating a different case at the time, according to Bahamas Court News. Two men, Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold, were also arrested for allegedly being involved in the scheme. 28-year-old Terrance has been identified as Lindsay’s lover.

Police unearthed texts

Texts discovered by police detailed the plot. Cops unearthed them while searching the phone of a suspected burglar at Grabber’s Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay in the Bahamas. It is unclear if the phone belonged to Lindsay, Terrance or Faron.

A source familiar with the case told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that Robert and Lindsay own a house in the Bahamas, near where she and Terrance met. Robert was a snapper for the Auburn Tigers from 2006-2008. He had found out about his wife’s alleged affair with Terrance, and had filed for divorce.

Lindsay was named Miss Houston County in 2005. She finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year. Lindsay has been accused of hiring a hitman and paying him to murder her husband after he filed for divorce.

The three suspects were arrested and subsequently transported from Guana to the Caribbean country’s capital, Nassau. They already appeared in court, but did not have to enter a plea. They are due back in court October 5.

‘Life we have created ever since’

According to Lindsay’s Instagram account, she met her husband during a fitness class at Auburn University in 2007. Uploading photos of herself with Robert, she wrote, ““The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other.” So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe Cheers to many more”.

Robert reportedly signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent after his career with Auburn University. He was, however, cut before the start of the 2009 season. He is also listed as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company in Thomasville.