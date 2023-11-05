Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Germany's Hamburg airport closed after armed person drives through gate; fires twice in air

Nov 05, 2023 03:23 AM IST

Police said no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced it was currently closed for takeoffs and landings.

An armed man drove a car through a barrier onto the grounds of the Hamburg airport on Saturday evening and shot a weapon twice in the air, a police spokesperson said.

Police guard the scene of a security breach at the Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany. (AP)

The event occurred around 8 p.m. local time, police said. After firing the shots, the person threw two burning bottles out of the vehicle, they added.

The police spokesperson said a child was in the car.

The police said separately on social media platform X that they were conducting a large operation and were assuming a "static hostage situation."

A spokesperson for the airport said 27 flights had been affected.

