 German police shoot dead man armed with knives who attacked passers-by | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

German police shoot dead man armed with knives who attacked passers-by

AFP |
Aug 28, 2024 01:09 AM IST

The incident took place in the western town of Moers. Germany is on high alert after three people were killed in Friday's knife attack in nearby Solingen.

German police on Tuesday said they had shot dead a man suspected of attacking passers-by with knives in the western town of Moers, days after a deadly knife attack in nearby Solingen.

Police tape is set up following an incident in which several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen, Germany, August 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Police tape is set up following an incident in which several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen, Germany, August 24, 2024. (Reuters)

Emergency services were called at around 2:45 pm (1245 GMT) on Tuesday and told that a man had "assaulted and threatened several passers-by" in the town, police in nearby Duisburg said in a statement.

Officers were able to locate a 26-year-old German suspect who "attacked (them) with two knives in his hands", the police said.

Police shot at the man who was "fatally injured as a result" but no other people were injured, they said.

The incident comes with Germany on high alert after three people were killed and eight injured in Friday's knife rampage at a street festival in Solingen, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Moers.

A 26-year-old Syrian with suspected links to the Islamic State group is alleged to have carried out the attack.

Paying tribute to the victims on Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to tighten up Germany's weapons laws, "in particular with regard to the use of knives".

Stronger weapons controls would come "very quickly", Scholz said.

The attack in Solingen has reignited a debate over immigration in the country and put extra pressure on Scholz ahead of key regional elections set for Sunday.

The suspected attacker was meant to have been deported to Bulgaria, where he had first arrived in the European Union, but appears to have easily evaded attempts to remove him.

Scholz on Monday said Germany would "do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and must not stay here in Germany are repatriated and deported".

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / German police shoot dead man armed with knives who attacked passers-by
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On