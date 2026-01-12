'Get news from reliable sources': Iran dismisses reports of arrest of Indian nationals during unrest

In a post on X, Ambassador Fathali said, “The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran’s developments is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources.”

His clarification comes amid rising concerns over the safety of Indian students in Iran, following reports by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) that hundreds of people have been killed since protests began on December 28.

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has dismissed as false reports claiming the arrest of Indian and Afghan nationals in Iran, urging the public to rely only on verified sources.

The ambassador was responding to a post alleging that Iranian police had arrested “10 Afghan and 6 Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices.” Iran has repeatedly accused foreign media outlets of spreading misinformation about the situation in the country.

Medical bodies on safety of Indian students in Iran The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) on Sunday said all Indian students studying in Iran are safe, and appealed to families and the public not to panic, ANI reported.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of AIMSA and the FAIMA Doctors Association, said both organisations had received confirmations from Indian students across Iran regarding their safety. Many students personally contacted the associations to pass on messages to their families, he said.

"All our students are safe. There is no need to panic," Dr Khan said in a statement.

He added that senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring developments and remain in constant touch with students and local authorities to ensure their well-being.

The associations said they are maintaining regular communication channels and will share any updates promptly to prevent misinformation and unnecessary anxiety among families in India.

The reassurance comes as families of students in Iran continue to express concern. AIMSA and FAIMA reiterated that there is no immediate threat to Indian students and that the situation remains under close watch.