GitHub outage cause: Developer platform reports ‘high error rates’ and API problems; Microsoft says ‘we are currently…’

GitHub, a widely utilized platform for developers, has reportedly been down for a significant portion of Monday morning, as per user feedback on Downdetector. The company's status page confirms that it is facing "high error rates" and is actively seeking a resolution.

GitHub experienced substantial downtime on Monday morning, confirmed by user reports and its status page.

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According to the platform's status page, there are multiple issues, including problems with API requests, pull requests, and webhooks. Additionally, Copilot is impacted, which may lead to difficulties for users utilizing the platform for AI coding.

GitHub reacts to outage

In the most recent update from GitHub, shared at 11:42 a.m. EDT, the organization reports a "high error rate" of approximately 20% for web traffic, while archive and content downloads are encountering an error rate nearing 50%.

GitHub states that it is “currently performing mitigations and will post updates as we progress.”

“Git Operations is experiencing degraded performance. We are continuing to investigate,” it added.

Also Read: Is Bluesky down again? Users report widespread app issues amid outage

GitHub outage cause

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of GitHub outage remains uncertain. This incident marks at least the second significant outage affecting a Microsoft platform in recent weeks, following a disruption that rendered numerous Xbox services unavailable for several hours late last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of GitHub outage remains uncertain. This incident marks at least the second significant outage affecting a Microsoft platform in recent weeks, following a disruption that rendered numerous Xbox services unavailable for several hours late last month. {{/usCountry}}

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Downdetector compiles its data from reports submitted by users, revealing that individuals are encountering issues with various sections of GitHub.

Those experiencing difficulties can visit GitHub's official service status page to find updates on current incidents and the services impacted. Additionally, users may attempt to access the platform using a different network or browser to ascertain if the issue is related to their specific connection.

GitHub, based in San Francisco, is managed by GitHub, Inc., which has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018. San Francisco, California, U.S.

GitHub down: All on global outage

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Similarly, services related to authentication are encountering issues, with SAML and OIDC authentication, SCIM, and Team Sync being impacted by the incident.

Some users are facing server errors when attempting to access GitHub, while others are experiencing difficulties in loading commits, repositories, and Pull Request pages.

GitHub Actions is also suffering from reduced performance, indicating that the outage may disrupt automated builds, tests, deployments, and other workflows reliant on GitHub's CI/CD platform.

Git Operations, Packages, Pages, and Codespaces are currently reported as operational. However, several critical components of GitHub continue to experience degradation.