GitHub CEO bows out: Now fully fueled by Microsoft's AI engine

When Microsoft bought GitHub back in 2018, the idea was simple: put the world’s largest developer platform under the wing of one of tech’s biggest players. Seven years later, that partnership is entering a new chapter, and losing a familiar face in the process. Github might change as operations rely fully on Microsoft's AI engine.

Thomas Dohmke, who took over as GitHub CEO in late 2021, has announced he’s stepping down. In his time at the helm, Dohmke helped GitHub navigate its most transformative years, most notably with the launch and rapid adoption of GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant now used by millions of developers.

Shift in AI leadership

Instead of appointing a new GitHub CEO, Microsoft is pulling the strings from a different angle. The company’s newly formed CoreAI team will now lead AI initiatives across GitHub, Azure, and Microsoft’s wider developer ecosystem. The move folds GitHub’s AI leadership into Microsoft’s central AI division, tightening integration and putting a stronger enterprise spin on its AI offerings.

CoreAI will be responsible for driving development on Copilot, enhancing its capabilities, and finding ways to make AI an even more embedded part of the coding workflow. The goal is clear: streamline innovation, eliminate silos, and put Microsoft’s AI ecosystem under one coordinated roof.

What this means for developers

For developers, the short-term experience might not change much. GitHub will still run as the go-to repository hosting service, and Copilot will keep evolving. But in the long run, the tighter Microsoft oversight could mean faster AI feature rollouts and deeper links with Azure’s cloud services.

The move also reflects Microsoft’s broader push to make AI a central pillar of its products, from Office to Windows to its developer tools. By putting CoreAI in the driver’s seat, Microsoft is betting that the future of coding will be even more AI-assisted, streamlined, and enterprise-ready.

One chapter closes for GitHub leadership, but for Microsoft’s AI ambitions, the story is just getting started.