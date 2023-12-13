Give Ukraine help ‘as long as it takes’, EU chief urges bloc: ‘We must prove…’

The European Union's chief executive called on Wednesday for the bloc to support Ukraine as long as it takes, her remarks ahead of a key European leaders' summit standing in sharp contrast with Hungary's criticism of giving more aid to Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War: Investigators look for fragments of a rocket inside a crater after a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

Hungary is critical of granting Ukraine more financial aid and has threatened to veto advancing Kyiv's EU membership bid at a summit of the bloc's leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Ukraine looks to the summit for a positive signal on its future in the European Union and existential budget aid as the country is increasingly exhausted from nearly two years of fighting a war against a Russian invasion.

"As the war drags on, we must prove what it means to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament ahead of the leaders' summit.

