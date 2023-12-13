Video: Huge fire at Bangkok market, smoke seen for miles in Thailand capital

A fire at a popular market in central Bangkok threw clouds of black smoke which were visible from all over the Thailand capital. Videos shared widely on social media that were taken from nearby buildings showed two rows of covered stalls at the JODD Fairs Rama 9 market blazing. The market is located on a block between a major department store along a thoroughfare and an office building, news agency Associated Press reported. Bangkok Market Fire: Major fire seen in parts of the market.

Fire officer told AP that the authorities were informed about the fire before 4:30 pm and had it under control about 20 minutes later. Initial reports indicated no casualties other than a woman with minor injuries although the cause of the fire was not known, the officer said.

The market is notable for its food stalls. It operates at night and opens at 4 pm owing to which he was not crowded at the time of the blaze.