Global Forecast-Celsius

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;27;Partly sunny;32;26;WSW;16;79%;40%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;N;13;56%;10%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;0;Plenty of sun;17;2;ESE;10;44%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;9;Breezy with rain;10;9;NW;21;81%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;8;3;Low clouds;11;8;S;15;85%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-15;Very cold;-9;-17;N;19;52%;8%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cold;5;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;NNE;8;57%;56%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-4;-9;Decreasing clouds;-3;-20;SW;11;75%;8%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little p.m. rain;38;26;A heavy thunderstorm;38;25;ESE;13;53%;94%;6

Athens, Greece;A stray shower;18;13;Showers around;18;14;ENE;12;76%;85%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;22;15;A few a.m. showers;24;16;SSW;14;66%;61%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;18;7;Breezy in the p.m.;18;6;NNW;20;27%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;37;20;High clouds;35;24;SE;13;67%;30%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;31;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;ESE;12;37%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;35;27;Showers around;34;28;S;12;64%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;18;9;Clearing;17;7;W;16;45%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Cloudy and chilly;6;-3;NNE;16;52%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;20;10;Cloudy and warm;19;11;ESE;17;51%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;A morning shower;8;4;Partly sunny;9;1;S;9;67%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;22;10;Occasional rain;21;10;SE;8;71%;92%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;17;Nice with some sun;30;19;ENE;8;53%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;7;Clouds and sun, mild;14;5;NW;10;79%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;8;1;Low clouds;11;7;SSW;10;79%;30%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and mild;14;3;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;5;ENE;13;66%;10%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;17;7;Some sun, pleasant;17;6;NE;7;62%;42%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid and warmer;28;20;Very warm and humid;31;22;NE;11;63%;28%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;18;A t-storm around;28;21;NNE;9;67%;73%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;9;-1;Partly sunny;12;6;NNE;13;53%;29%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NE;16;53%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;32;16;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;SE;14;39%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid with a shower;30;17;A little rain, humid;31;18;ENE;7;62%;80%;8

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;22;SE;14;67%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;24;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-5;WNW;37;45%;55%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;34;25;Showers around;34;24;SW;13;69%;80%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;4;0;Low clouds;6;3;SSW;12;83%;12%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;25;20;Hazy sunshine;26;20;N;16;75%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Warm with clearing;27;5;Cooler;13;6;ENE;23;34%;7%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;10;70%;69%;4

Delhi, India;A morning shower;24;12;Plenty of sun;25;12;WNW;11;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Morning snow;3;-8;Mostly sunny, milder;13;-2;SSW;11;26%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;31;15;Hazy sun;31;19;SSW;10;33%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;ESE;8;77%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Brief a.m. showers;10;3;Rain and drizzle;13;5;WSW;20;88%;83%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;WSW;14;74%;81%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;17;10;Sunny;18;12;W;24;50%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;15;14;Damp in the morning;21;17;ESE;11;75%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as hot;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;SE;16;65%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny;29;20;ENE;14;67%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;Low clouds;2;-1;SW;7;96%;14%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;36;25;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;SE;13;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;20;16;Low clouds;22;18;ENE;17;72%;24%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;27;20;A couple of showers;27;20;ENE;24;59%;97%;2

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;34;20;Hazy sun;34;20;SSE;11;41%;5%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;N;11;37%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;13;6;Clouds and sun, mild;17;7;NE;12;67%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;31;24;Showers around;31;25;NNE;11;80%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;N;21;40%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;24;12;Showers around;25;13;NNE;10;58%;63%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Morning snow, cold;3;-1;Not as cold;7;1;S;6;76%;34%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NW;14;32%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Decreasing clouds;21;7;Hazy sunshine;24;7;WSW;9;35%;1%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, warm;37;17;Hazy sunshine;34;18;N;19;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy, mild;8;1;Mild with clearing;8;2;S;16;63%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;31;23;A couple of showers;31;24;NNE;15;66%;95%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;24;A t-storm around;35;24;NW;10;68%;91%;6

Kolkata, India;Hazy;31;21;Hazy;33;20;SW;10;61%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;26;High clouds and hot;37;25;WSW;8;50%;21%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;13;5;A few showers;12;4;NE;11;72%;84%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, humid;34;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SW;17;77%;52%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;SSE;17;78%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Windy;14;10;More sun than clouds;16;11;N;21;67%;5%;4

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;8;5;Cloudy;12;10;SSW;14;83%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sunshine;19;10;Partly sunny;20;12;S;10;62%;10%;5

Luanda, Angola;Humid;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;S;11;76%;86%;10

Madrid, Spain;Windy;11;3;Clouds and sun;13;3;N;12;55%;6%;4

Male, Maldives;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;ENE;15;77%;76%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;ENE;7;68%;68%;11

Manila, Philippines;Turning sunny;33;23;Sun and some clouds;33;23;ESE;17;51%;2%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;18;Windy;36;19;SSW;32;34%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;Very warm;30;9;N;8;24%;3%;9

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;24;20;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;E;23;65%;4%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;11;3;Becoming cloudy;11;5;S;19;66%;74%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;38;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;ESE;19;63%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, humid;26;18;Sunshine and humid;29;19;NE;12;76%;28%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;14;8;Rain, breezy, mild;13;-14;SW;24;79%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;3;-5;Mainly cloudy;2;-4;S;15;82%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;26;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNW;13;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;A stray thunderstorm;25;16;N;12;72%;57%;5

New York, United States;A couple of showers;13;11;A couple of showers;16;0;SW;31;81%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hazy sun;18;6;Some sun;20;4;ESE;13;46%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-10;-18;Breezy in the p.m.;-6;-8;SSW;20;80%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain/snow showers;10;6;Milder with clearing;13;1;NE;10;47%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;Mostly cloudy;7;3;S;11;80%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Rain at times;15;-15;W;26;84%;98%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;ENE;16;77%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine and windy;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NW;17;60%;26%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NE;14;65%;30%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy;9;1;Becoming cloudy;12;7;SSW;7;72%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy, not as hot;29;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;S;24;46%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;SSE;10;58%;27%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;ESE;13;52%;88%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;SSE;11;58%;21%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;8;4;Low clouds;8;1;ENE;11;81%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;8;-1;Cloudy;9;-2;NW;4;58%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Overcast, rain;19;10;N;8;82%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;15;6;Partly sunny;18;6;SSE;12;65%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;11;76%;55%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;3;-5;An icy mix;0;-7;ESE;13;71%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;7;1;Rain and drizzle;4;0;NW;8;97%;76%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;32;25;Hot;33;27;NNW;12;67%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;25;14;Increasingly windy;30;10;NE;23;26%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Showers around;19;10;ESE;12;73%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;3;1;Low clouds;3;0;S;10;87%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;11;WSW;14;70%;28%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;29;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;18;ENE;23;48%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain at times;27;23;Showers around;28;24;E;23;75%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunny and nice;27;19;NNW;12;58%;3%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;10;Mostly sunny, nice;26;10;SSW;14;37%;5%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;32;13;Sunny and hot;34;14;SW;10;41%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;Showers around;28;20;N;14;76%;73%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Strong winds;13;3;Partly sunny;15;8;NNW;11;69%;28%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;6;6;Breezy with rain;10;5;SSW;24;83%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;10;2;Cloudy;10;1;NW;9;51%;44%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;10;4;Rain and drizzle;10;5;ENE;16;88%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;30;26;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;25;NNE;17;61%;42%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning out cloudy;16;5;Cloudy and warm;17;5;ESE;8;61%;23%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;ENE;18;75%;58%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;3;0;Low clouds;4;2;SW;14;76%;14%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;26;20;Breezy and humid;28;23;NNE;23;72%;15%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;14;13;Partly sunny, warmer;24;16;NW;13;76%;17%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Freezing fog;2;-4;Fog will lift;4;-1;SW;7;90%;13%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cold;6;1;Cloudy and chilly;7;1;NNW;10;70%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;6;-2;Sunny;7;-3;SSE;12;48%;2%;4

Tehran, Iran;A morning shower;4;0;Some morning snow;3;-3;NE;13;66%;99%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A stray a.m. shower;19;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;NE;10;56%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;22;9;Some brightening;23;11;E;8;57%;13%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy, sunshine;11;4;Mostly sunny;14;3;SSE;21;31%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;12;7;Morning rain;11;-6;WNW;35;73%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and warmer;28;12;Breezy and cooler;19;11;ESE;22;69%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;18;11;Decreasing clouds;16;10;WSW;22;76%;100%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;-16;-31;Frigid with a flurry;-12;-27;WSW;14;68%;55%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain/snow showers;5;3;Rain;9;3;WSW;21;90%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. shower or two;15;6;Clouds and sun;13;5;NW;12;68%;44%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;35;21;NNW;9;47%;9%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning rain;9;7;Rain tapering off;11;4;NW;14;79%;97%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;16;8;An afternoon shower;12;5;NNW;11;87%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, windy;20;14;Windy with rain;20;14;S;35;82%;91%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and hot;37;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;WSW;9;40%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;7;-6;Plenty of sunshine;4;-5;NE;5;36%;0%;4

