Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, February 24, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and some clouds;90;81;Mostly sunny;90;78;S;9;77%;48%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;82;67;Clouds and sun, warm;89;67;NW;5;39%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NW;9;63%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers;59;45;Breezy;61;54;SW;16;65%;12%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief p.m. showers;43;38;A morning shower;49;40;E;10;82%;82%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, mainly early;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;26;8;ESE;5;62%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;40;32;Snow and rain;35;28;W;7;77%;96%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;8;-13;Cold, a p.m. flurry;12;8;W;10;79%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid;99;79;A couple of t-storms;97;78;E;6;62%;86%;5

Athens, Greece;Thickening clouds;65;54;Mostly cloudy;66;54;ESE;9;67%;89%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;76;70;A little p.m. rain;76;65;NW;13;87%;98%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Rain and drizzle;66;55;Breezy in the p.m.;71;47;N;14;51%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;97;69;Sun and clouds;93;74;SE;8;67%;27%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;91;69;Hazy sun;90;63;ESE;8;53%;27%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;80;Mostly sunny;96;80;S;7;62%;29%;9

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;59;45;Breezy in the a.m.;57;53;WSW;10;68%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;41;25;Partly sunny;46;23;E;7;27%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A few showers;61;48;Rather cloudy, warm;67;49;ESE;9;51%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning out cloudy;52;36;Mostly sunny;54;35;SE;8;66%;7%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;70;47;Mostly cloudy;70;45;SE;7;62%;40%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;67;A t-storm in spots;84;64;E;8;65%;44%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A morning shower;52;37;Turning cloudy, mild;56;41;SE;7;66%;14%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;44;40;Brief p.m. showers;49;41;ESE;10;81%;99%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;70;46;Cloudy and mild;61;43;ESE;5;66%;39%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and mild;57;42;Showers around;57;44;SE;5;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning cloudy;80;65;Breezy with some sun;79;69;ENE;15;68%;92%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;91;65;Mainly cloudy;84;70;NNE;7;71%;66%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;45;35;A shower or two;51;35;N;9;65%;56%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;54;Mostly sunny;74;55;NE;7;51%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;72;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;SE;15;56%;25%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mainly cloudy;87;64;A shower or two;87;65;NE;4;70%;88%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;90;78;Hazy sunshine;91;78;ESE;9;70%;4%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, colder;33;32;Breezy in the a.m.;55;38;S;12;58%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;89;77;Mostly sunny, humid;90;76;NE;7;73%;23%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray p.m. shower;44;37;An afternoon shower;44;32;SSW;10;80%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with clearing;79;68;Nice with some sun;80;68;N;13;69%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Warm with sunshine;80;56;Windy and very warm;83;57;SSW;18;40%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;71%;60%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy;75;55;Mostly cloudy;77;54;N;4;36%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunshine and mild;64;35;Partly sunny;67;44;SW;9;18%;5%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;83;64;Breezy in the a.m.;81;64;NNE;11;43%;9%;7

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SW;6;79%;59%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;45;34;A morning shower;46;35;NNE;16;80%;51%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;46;34;Mostly cloudy;54;39;NNE;8;45%;66%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;53;Breezy in the p.m.;64;60;WSW;16;72%;57%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;58;57;Low clouds;65;62;SE;6;78%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;NE;6;52%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;76;58;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;56;ENE;13;53%;0%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;Low clouds;39;31;SSE;9;92%;42%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;ESE;6;51%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;72;58;Areas of low clouds;70;60;ENE;7;63%;33%;2

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;78;70;A couple of showers;81;70;ENE;15;54%;74%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;92;71;An afternoon shower;86;68;SE;9;63%;45%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;73;44;Increasing clouds;68;44;N;6;37%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;64;47;High clouds and warm;68;48;ENE;6;57%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of showers;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;W;8;81%;73%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;92;75;Breezy in the p.m.;87;72;NNW;14;45%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;85;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;SSE;7;47%;48%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;43;21;Cloudy and chilly;41;31;WSW;4;48%;80%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;61;High clouds;85;67;E;8;22%;1%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;66;40;Hazy sun;67;40;WSW;4;37%;0%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;98;70;Warm, turning breezy;98;72;N;14;21%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;52;39;Cloudy, breezy, mild;53;36;SSE;13;70%;58%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;82;76;A few showers;87;74;NNE;7;65%;97%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;W;6;72%;60%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;82;67;Hazy;80;63;ENE;7;61%;26%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;NNE;4;60%;62%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler, morning rain;54;41;A little a.m. rain;53;40;ENE;8;80%;68%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;93;79;High clouds;92;80;S;9;72%;26%;6

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;83;73;Mostly cloudy;81;72;SSE;9;76%;34%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;A few showers;59;54;An afternoon shower;64;52;WSW;12;81%;77%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;48;35;Showers around;49;43;E;8;84%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with some sun;74;52;Variable clouds;68;51;SE;5;59%;25%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;WSW;7;79%;89%;3

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;51;43;Windy in the p.m.;54;45;SW;14;87%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;88;82;Mostly cloudy, humid;91;82;NE;11;71%;26%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A little rain, hot;90;78;A couple of t-storms;86;76;ENE;6;77%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;76;Clouds breaking;92;74;ESE;8;62%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;80;48;Breezy;84;61;S;15;44%;26%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Decreasing clouds;81;49;Clouds and sun;84;49;N;6;21%;0%;7

Miami, United States;Clearing;76;55;Sunny and nice;73;57;NNE;9;49%;0%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;48;42;A little rain;47;43;SSE;8;93%;97%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasingly windy;99;81;Partly sunny, breezy;92;80;E;15;65%;27%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A gusty breeze;74;65;Increasingly windy;75;65;ENE;17;72%;29%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, much colder;16;8;Not as cold;34;31;SSW;8;48%;68%;2

Moscow, Russia;Showers of rain/snow;35;32;Cloudy;34;27;S;13;83%;70%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;70;Hazy sun;94;73;NE;8;24%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;80;60;Clouds and sun;84;62;NE;11;53%;33%;13

New York, United States;Clearing;44;25;Mostly sunny;41;34;S;7;34%;40%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;68;48;Sunny and nice;71;47;WNW;8;60%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold;4;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-4;SSW;11;67%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cool;51;40;Chilly with rain;46;41;N;9;87%;99%;1

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;37;34;An afternoon shower;41;33;SSE;6;88%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;14;5;P.M. snow showers;35;29;SSW;14;52%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;88;78;A morning shower;91;79;E;7;73%;48%;11

Panama City, Panama;Windy this afternoon;93;74;A shower in places;90;72;NNW;10;62%;42%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;91;75;Showers around;88;73;ENE;11;67%;64%;10

Paris, France;Brief p.m. showers;48;39;Cloudy, p.m. showers;47;44;SSE;11;91%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler with showers;82;66;Breezy;80;67;E;14;63%;30%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;94;75;Sunny;95;75;SSE;6;55%;8%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;91;75;A little a.m. rain;90;74;N;9;61%;92%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;67;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;7;57%;67%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;An afternoon shower;50;34;Clouds and sun;51;34;SE;4;67%;25%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A few p.m. flurries;47;31;Decreasing clouds;45;22;WNW;7;62%;21%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;48;Downpours;67;46;NNE;5;79%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;63;50;Clouds and sun;67;52;SW;6;74%;7%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SSE;10;77%;91%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;34;17;Turning out cloudy;35;30;SE;5;69%;98%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;47;30;Clearing;46;37;SE;9;81%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;79;A t-storm around;88;79;NNW;7;72%;55%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and warmer;89;60;Breezy;83;52;NNW;14;32%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;59;43;Partly sunny;61;42;N;6;70%;29%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;36;Mild with low clouds;41;32;SE;8;78%;12%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;70;49;Areas of morning fog;62;48;WSW;9;74%;64%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy in the p.m.;84;62;Breezy;81;64;ENE;14;54%;11%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Increasing clouds;82;73;Humid, p.m. showers;82;74;ENE;7;82%;95%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;80;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;NNW;7;47%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and warm;87;51;Mostly sunny;82;52;SSW;7;25%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;89;56;Breezy in the p.m.;90;56;SW;7;47%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;86;67;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;N;8;63%;74%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;55;50;A little p.m. rain;59;45;WNW;13;93%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;52;48;Rain and drizzle;52;36;SE;14;77%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;43;34;Morning flurries;45;26;NW;5;69%;55%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;37;32;Cloudy and chilly;41;36;NNW;12;69%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partial sunshine;90;79;Partly sunny and hot;94;79;NNE;9;60%;37%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;63;45;Showers around;57;41;SE;4;67%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;ESE;9;72%;62%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;An afternoon shower;41;33;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SSE;9;84%;31%;2

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;78;62;Breezy in the p.m.;80;67;N;12;65%;1%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. shower;68;54;Cooler;58;50;ENE;14;86%;35%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;30;Low clouds;44;33;SSE;13;79%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow;36;33;Cold, a p.m. flurry;36;31;SSW;6;89%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;41;34;Low clouds;41;30;SSE;7;72%;19%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;57;37;Snow and rain;39;29;NNE;8;79%;97%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;64;54;Mostly sunny;68;51;NE;6;69%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;61;48;Showers around;65;45;ENE;5;69%;84%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;48;37;A couple of showers;44;39;NNW;10;82%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny, much colder;27;22;Rain and snow shower;41;34;SW;17;61%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;77;54;Very windy;61;52;WNW;25;66%;70%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing and cooler;62;49;Showers around;62;50;WSW;17;65%;65%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, cold;7;-29;Quite cold;9;-6;ESE;7;80%;40%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;45;A little rain;49;33;W;9;82%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;52;32;High clouds and mild;57;39;SE;6;59%;6%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;76;Partly sunny, warm;89;70;E;6;53%;17%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;49;30;Low clouds;45;40;SE;6;87%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;48;35;Turning cloudy;57;37;SE;6;68%;11%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, a shower;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;57;NE;14;70%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;97;65;Sunny and very warm;98;66;WSW;5;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;50;26;Partly sunny;42;21;NE;5;49%;3%;4

_____

