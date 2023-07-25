Glowing skin with red light therapy, TikTok's trendy treatment dermatologists endorse

Red light therapy is now a popular trend on TikTok, where videos with the hashtag #redlighttherapy have amassed over 96 million views.

Red light therapy, the TikTok trend dermatologists approve.

The videos show users using red light to improve their skin’s appearance, claiming it can help with acne, aging, and hair loss.

But red light therapy is not just a TikTok fad, it’s also a dermatologist-approved treatment.

“Dermatologists have been using red light for quite some time now,” says Dr. Anthony Rossi, a dermatologist based in New York City.

“I use it in a clinical setting and I’m a big proponent of red light therapy.”

What is red light therapy?

Some people might be wary of using red light on their skin, thinking it could be harmful like the sun’s ultraviolet rays, which can cause aging and skin cancer.

But red light, a type of visible light around 600 nanometers in wavelength has been shown to be a safe and effective way of treating various skin problems, says Dr. Danilo Del Campo, a dermatologist based in Chicago. He says that scientists started studying the effects of red light on the body in the 1960s and found it useful for healing wounds.

This is because red light, he says, increases the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, an energy compound he calls “the gasoline of our body.” By increasing ATP, red light therapy can heal wounds and stimulate hair growth, he says. He also says that smaller studies have suggested that red light can help with other skin issues, such as acne and aging, by regulating the skin’s oil production and boosting the skin’s collagen production.

“It’s still an exciting field that hasn’t been explored in large trials yet,” he says.

What is the doctor’s perspective on red light therapy?

Dermatologists say that red light therapy is a safe option to try, and you can find it at many dermatologists’ offices.

Here are some notable tips if you want to try it:

Talk to your dermatologist first: Before you try red light therapy, you should see a board-certified dermatologist and tell them you’re interested in it.

Most dermatologists can do this treatment in their offices, which Dr. Rossi says is better than using at-home devices.

“Seeing a board-certified dermatologist who does red light therapy … is probably your best bet, because the tools that they’re using are medical grade, they’re standardized, they know how to use them, they know how to properly place them,” he says.

Be careful with at-home red light therapy devices: If you decide to use an at-home red light therapy device, such as a mask, Dr. Del Campo says you should buy one from a trustworthy company or one that your dermatologist suggests.

He also says you should follow all the instructions that come with the device or that your dermatologist gives you, especially about how often and how long to use it, to avoid burning your skin.

Protect your eyes: Don’t forget that what’s good for your skin may not be good for your eyes. “I do like to tell my patients that, if they’re going to use a red light panel at home, they should wear proper eye protection,” Dr. Rossi says.

“They shouldn’t look directly at the light, because you don’t want to cause any eye issues.”

Don’t rely on red light therapy alone: Remember, red light therapy is an additional, not main therapy, so don’t use it instead of your skincare routine, medication or regular sunscreen use, Dr. Del Campo says. Most importantly, remember that red light therapy can improve your skincare, but it’s not a must-have for healthy skin − and it’s definitely not a miracle solution for every problem.

“There are things that you think you may be treating with red light that you probably would better be better off treating with topical prescriptions,” Dr. Rossi says.

“Red light alone may not cure it, whereas using red light in conjunction with prescription-strength medicines is really helpful.”

