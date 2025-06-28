GMRL selects general consultant for Gurugram Metro

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Friday finalised the general consultant for the metro project that will connect the Millennium City Centre metro station with Cyber Hub in a loop of 29km. The bid by Deutsche Bahn Engineering (DBEC) and Hill International, a joint venture, was found suitable for the project and they were also the lowest bidders, a senior GMRL official said. The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Friday finalised the general consultant for the metro project that will connect the Millennium City Centre metro station with Cyber Hub in a loop of 29km. (HT PHOTO)

The tender of ₹135 crore for hiring a general consultant was floated on May 8, last year and the date was extended to attract companies and firms with experience in executing similar metro projects, said the GMRL official, adding that special permission was taken from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to float the tender as the model code of conduct was in place at that time.

“The negotiations to hire the general consultant were held in Panchkula on Friday and the bidder was finalised. The contract for general consultant will be awarded soon as all formalities have been completed. The joint venture of DBEC and Hill International was found most suitable. The general consultant will oversee the entire project from start to finish and the period of work is four years,” said a senior GMRL official, who was present during the negotiations in Panchkula.

According to the mandate given for general consultant, the firm will guide and supervise the construction and execution of the metro system, and this includes reviewing the DPR, check designs, prepare tender documents, supervise construction, test and commissioning the entire system, prepare manual for disaster management plan, prepare security plan, prepare property development plans, and similar work.

The GMRL official said that the corporation has already hired the detailed design consultant for the project (Systra), which has carried out geo-technical and other surveys and is finalising the alignment and design of the Gurugram metro project.

“The general consultant will be responsible for the construction and supervision and commissioning of the entire metro network. We have also floated the tender for award of civil construction work for the first phase of metro and received eight bids from major firms. The bids for this tender are also being analyzed,” the senior GMRL official said.