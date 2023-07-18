‘God has put us on this path to awaken the world…’, Andrew Tate ‘positive’ as fate hangs in balance amid delayed hearing

The former kickboxer, Andrew Tate, and his brother Tristan have been held on house arrest in Bucharest since March amidst allegations of sex trafficking. The duo, known for their controversial and misogynistic views, were awaiting a decision on whether their arrest would be extended.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive to appear in front of a judge at the Bucharest Courthouse, in Bucharest, Romania,(via REUTERS)

In a dramatic scene outside the Bucharest court yesterday, Tate confidently addressed the reporters, exclaiming, “God has put us on this path to try and awaken the world to perhaps the predatory crime this girl likes to indulge in. And, in the end justice shall be served. So, all in all we are very positive.”

However, the court's decision has been postponed until midday Tuesday, leaving them in limbo. Outside the Bucharest court, Andrew Tate expressed confidence in the pursuit of justice, claiming that their situation would shed light on the alleged predatory crimes committed by their accuser.

Bizarre Twitter Rant and False Claims

In a bizarre 14-minute rant on Twitter, Andrew Tate made several false claims, including the assertion that his recent interview with Tucker Carlson was "the most viewed television interview of all time." However, this claim is unfounded, as Twitter's view count measures total views, while lists of most viewed interviews focus on concurrent views. It seems that Tate's penchant for controversy extends beyond his legal troubles.

Serious Charges and a Prolonged Trial

Both Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with serious crimes. Andrew is facing rape charges, while Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence. Under Romanian law, trafficking adults carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. However, it is anticipated that the trial will be a lengthy process,

potentially taking several years before a verdict is reached. Throughout the ordeal, the brothers have vehemently denied all allegations leveled against them.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case against Andrew and Tristan Tate will unfold over time. Their fate rests in the hands of the Romanian justice system, with potential prison sentences and lasting reputational damage at stake. While the brothers maintain their innocence, only time will tell how this high-profile case will conclude.