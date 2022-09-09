‘God save the King’: Liz Truss urges UK to come together following Queen's death

Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday hailed Britain's new monarch King Charles III, and said Britons "must come together as a people to support him", shortly after the queen's death was announced.

"Today the crown passes as it has done for more than 1,000 years to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III," she said, adding: "We must come together as a people to support him, to help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all."

