‘God save the King’: Liz Truss urges UK to come together following Queen's death

Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Liz Truss said, “Today the crown passes as it has done for more than 1,000 years to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.”

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Liz Truss, UK prime minister, makes a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.(Bloomberg)
AFP |

Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday hailed Britain's new monarch King Charles III, and said Britons "must come together as a people to support him", shortly after the queen's death was announced.

"Today the crown passes as it has done for more than 1,000 years to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III," she said, adding: "We must come together as a people to support him, to help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all."

