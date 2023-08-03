Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic who went missing at Brooklyn Mirage found dead in Newtown Creek

A Goldman Sachs analyst who vanished after a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage has been found dead. 27-year-old Illinois native John Castic’s body was pulled from the waters of Newtown Creek on Tuesday, July 1, less than half a mile from where he vanished.

John’s bloated, shirtless body was found floating face-down in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, by a man about 11 am. He called the police and they sent the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit to recover the body. Police sources said that besides signs of drowning, there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body, according to New York Post.

‘Shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing’

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon described John as a “dedicated, driven member” of the company’s controllers team. “We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” Solomon said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

Similar death of another man was reported earlier

This is the second time a man disappeared near The Brooklyn Mirage and was later discovered dead in the same creek in weeks. On June 11, the other victim, 27-year-old Karl Clemente, was reportedly turned away from the venue. His body was found in the creek a few days later.

Sources said that Karl’s death did not appear suspicious. It is believed that the venue from which the two men came had a shadowy history. There have been protracted battles with the New York State Liquor Authority. There has reportedly been “rampant” drug use at the facility, and many deaths among those who went to events there have been reported, as per Gothamist.