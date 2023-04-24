‘Gone from Fox’, Tucker Carlson exit chokes out nearly $700 million from Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp

Fox is bleeding!

FILE PHOTO: People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/ File Photo(REUTERS)

Days after coughing up $787 million to settle settle a defamation suit against Dominion Voting Systems that questioned its 2020 election coverage its star anchor Tucker Carlson's exit has costed Rupert Murdoch $690 million.

Soon after Fox News confirmed Tucker Carlson's exit from the TV news channel company's shares tanked as much as 5.4% Monday, the most since October. The lost value is being equalled to $690 million. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release from the network said.

According to a Bloomberg report, on Monday morning in United States “after speculation over Carlson’s next landing spot spread, investors snapped up shares of Rumble Inc., the Peter Thiel-backed conservative video network, and Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media. Both stocks erased declines, with Rumble stock rallying as much as 3.9%, while Digital World gained 2.2%.”

Carlson’s exit is “definitely going to leave a mark on Fox,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, who bought shares of Rumble.

Fox network has not immediately given a reason for Carlson’s departure. The statement issued by the network stated, but it was a major bombshell considering Carlson’s weeknight program Tucker Carlson Tonight consistently delivered the largest audience in cable news.

And this is how Tucker ended his show - Tucker Carlson, one last time.

Social media is abuzz with reactions to Fox News's controversial host Tucker Carlson's exit. This is how show The View bid Tucker Goodbye.

Carlson became Fox’s most popular personality after replacing Bill O’Reilly in Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016. He’s also consistently drawn headlines for controversial coverage, including most recently airing tapes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to minimize the impact of the deadly attack.

Carlson and other Fox hosts were caught in private messages doubting their own network's allegations about Dominion's role in the supposed election fraud, while also being concerned that Fox was losing audience among Trump fans at the time. In some of them, Carlson privately criticized Trump, saying he hated him passionately.

A few weeks ago, Carlson devoted his entire show to an interview with Trump.

