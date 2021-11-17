Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Google Cloud, Snapchat, Spotify back up after brief outage
world news

Google Cloud, Snapchat, Spotify back up after brief outage

Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.
Tuesday's brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta Platforms Inc.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Reuters |

Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet's Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.

Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.

Google Cloud's dashboard earlier showed that services including cloud developer tools, cloud console and cloud engine were facing disruptions.

Spotify had said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them" after more than 50,000 users reported issues on downdetector, but those disruptions have since been resolved, according to the website.

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet.

Fastly, the cloud company behind a major global internet outage in June, said it was seeing increased errors with origins in a "common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's edge cloud platform."

Tuesday's brief disruption follows a six-hour widespread outage last month that crippled Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, after faulty configuration changes on the company's routers.

RELATED STORIES

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google cloud snapchat spotify
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US imposes entry ban on Nicaraguan president, officials

UN shares plan to spend $6bn to end hunger, says ready to talk with Elon Musk 

US expresses ‘concern’ over S-400 deliveries to India

US-China summit: Biden raises China’s Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang policies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP