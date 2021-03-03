Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
Alphabet Inc's Google will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser next year, it said in a blog post on Wednesday, in a move that will reshape how online advertising works.
Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades has enabled online ads, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.
Privacy activists for years have criticized tech companies including Google for using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites they don't own, enabling them to develop profiles on users' interests to serve personalized ads.
Now, Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data, though it continues to test ways for businesses to target ads to large groups of anonymous users with common interests.
"Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy — and that means an end to not only third-party cookies, but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web," Google said in the blog post.
Rival advertising tech companies are building tools to identify users across the web anonymously, including Criteo SA and The Trade Desk.
Both companies saw their shares drop in January 2020 immediately after Google first announced it would eliminate cookies, but have risen consistently over the past year.
Shares of Trade Desk were down 2.2% in trading before the bell on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4
- The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories
- Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report
- The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox