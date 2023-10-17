Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police at London protest: Report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police at London protest: Report

ByMallika Soni
Oct 17, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Greta Thunberg has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in London after she addressed protesters at a demonstration against oil and gas companies in the centre of the city, news agency Reuters reported. Greta Thunberg has this year been detained by police or removed from protests in Sweden, Norway and Germany.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is arrested by police outside the InterContinental London Park Lane.(AFP)

She became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Video footage showed Greta Thunberg, wearing a badge with the slogan 'Oily Money Out' standing calmly as two police officers spoke to her. One was seen holding her arm, Reuters reported.

Read more: 2,000 US troops put on deployment alert amid Middle East crisis: Pentagon

Meanwhile, environmental group Greenpeace said that two of its activists scaled the Intercontinental Hotel in Mayfair and unfurled a giant banner over its entrance reading ‘Make Big Oil Pay’ in protest at a gathering of oil and gas leaders taking place inside the building.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered in front of the venue to protest against the influence of the fossil fuel industry on UK, the group said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
greta thunberg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP