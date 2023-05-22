Growing doubts about Biden's ability to serve second term: Age and health at the center of debate

Joe Biden, the current US president, is facing mounting pressure to address concerns about his age and health as he considers seeking a second term in office. The left-leaning Washington Post has recently published an opinion piece challenging Biden to be forthright about these issues, acknowledging that while age may not be the decisive factor, it is a legitimate concern that voters have a right to be worried about.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured), during the G7 Summit at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, May 21, 2023.(REUTERS)

The editorial board of the Washington Post argues that the public deserves to know details about Biden's physical and mental well-being and what measures he is taking to maintain his health. Although Biden's doctors have declared him in good health, the newspaper warns that there could be serious challenges in a potential second term, potentially even leading to the invocation of the 25th amendment, which deals with presidential infirmity.

This critical piece from a traditionally supportive paper comes as a blow to Biden and reflects the views of a significant portion of voters, including Democrats. Recent polling data shows that 68 percent of Americans believe Biden is too old for another term, while only 44 percent think the same of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who is four years younger than Biden. Despite Trump's unpopularity, the majority of respondents view him as mentally sharper and physically healthier than Biden.

Biden's occasional gaffes, such as confusing the Black and Tans with the All-Blacks rugby team during a recent visit to Ireland, have further fueled doubts about his ability to serve a second term. The Washington Post argues that there is a rational basis for concerns about Biden's age, pointing out that while his verbal slips may be attributed to forgetfulness and multitasking difficulties common among healthy seniors, they are nonetheless a cause for concern.

The emergence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, also reflects the unease within the party. Though considered a fringe candidate, Kennedy Jr., son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, has garnered the support of up to a fifth of Democrats in recent polls. While his chances of winning the nomination are slim, his presence could pose a potential embarrassment to Biden during the campaign.

In addition to concerns about Biden's age and health, the president faces challenges on other fronts. Talks with Republicans over raising the debt ceiling have hit an impasse, leaving the US at risk of defaulting on its debts. To avert this crisis, the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of invoking a clause in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which states that the "validity of the public debt of the United States" shall not be questioned. Constitutional scholars argue that this clause could provide Biden with the authority to raise or ignore the debt ceiling without congressional approval.

As Biden attends the G7 summit in Japan, he faces a growing chorus of concerns and challenges. The Washington Post's less-than-loyal support underscores the need for him to address the legitimate worries about his age and health, while the debt ceiling deadlock adds further complexity to his administration's efforts to navigate crucial economic issues. The coming months will undoubtedly test Biden's ability to address these concerns and maintain confidence among voters and within his own party.

