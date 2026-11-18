Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) was officially launched in New Zealand, with gamers in the country getting access to the highly anticipated title as the clock struck midnight on November 19. Several other countries, including Australia, Japan, India and regions across Europe, are set to follow as the game's rolling midnight launch progresses across different time zones.

GTA 6 launched in New Zealand (Rockstar)

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Rockstar Games, the American video game publisher behind the video game, confirmed a rolling midnight launch for GTA 6, more than 13 years after the release of GTA V. Expectations surrounding the next instalment have continued to build over the years, making it one of the most anticipated video game releases in history.

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Following New Zealand, Australia will be among the next regions to receive GTA 6. Players in Sydney and Melbourne will be able to access the game at 12:00 am AEDT. Indian gamers, meanwhile, will be able to play GTA 6 at 12:00 am IST on November 19. In Asia, Japan and South Korea will get access at 15:00 UTC on November 18.

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{{^usCountry}} The rollout will subsequently reach Europe. Players in Central Europe will get access at 12:00 am CET on November 19, corresponding to 23:00 UTC on November 18. Gamers in the United Kingdom and Ireland will also be able to play the game at 12:00 am GMT on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rollout will subsequently reach Europe. Players in Central Europe will get access at 12:00 am CET on November 19, corresponding to 23:00 UTC on November 18. Gamers in the United Kingdom and Ireland will also be able to play the game at 12:00 am GMT on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

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In South America, Brazil will get access to GTA 6 at midnight local time on November 19

The United States is expected to be among the last major markets to receive GTA 6 because of its time zones. Rockstar Games has stated that the game will unlock at 'midnight local time' in the US, although the exact interpretation of the rollout across different time zones remains unclear.

If the release follows a midnight Eastern Time (ET) schedule, players on the East Coast will get access at 12:00 am ET on November 19. Under this interpretation, gamers in the Central region could get the game at 11:00 pm on November 18, while those in the Mountain region could access it at 10:00 pm. Players on the West Coast could get access as early as 9:00 pm Pacific Time on November 18.

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However, Rockstar has not explicitly confirmed whether the US rollout will follow Eastern Time or midnight in each individual time zone. If the latter applies, West Coast players will have to wait until 12:00 am Pacific Time on November 19.