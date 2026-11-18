Thus, New Zealand is set to have access to GTA VI first, and the US will get it last, given their time zones. Here's when GTA VI releases in different regions.

Gaming has also changed in this time. Now, gamers can finally immerse themselves in the fictional world of Leonida. However, not all gamers the world over will be able to log in at the same time. Instead of a single worldwide moment, GTA VI will release at midnight local time in all regions.

Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI , is slated for release on November 19, 2026, in what has shaped up to be the biggest release in gaming history. It has been over 13 years since GTA V came out, and the world has changed considerably since then.

Rockstar Games has described a rolling midnight launch, with New Zealand getting to play GTA VI at 12:00am NZDT or 11:00 UTC on November 18. In the Oceania region, Sydney and Melbourne will get to play the game at 12am AEDT or 13:00 UTC.

In Asia, Japan and Korea will get to play GTA VI at 15:00 UTC, while India will get access at 18:30 UTC. In Europe, Central Europe will get to play the game at 12am CET or 23:00 UTC, while the UK and Ireland will play it at 12:00am GMT on November 19.

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Brazil will be able to play GTA VI at 12:00am local time, while those in the US can play the game at 12am ET. For the US, Rockstar has only said the game will unlock at “midnight local time.” This could mean the game unlocks at midnight Eastern.

Then, the West Coast gamers could get GTA VI at 9pm Wednesday, Central players could get it at 11pm, Mountain region players could get it at 10pm, and Pacific region players could get it at 9pm. However, without confirmation from Rockstar, a midnight local unlock, which sees GTA VI hit the West Coast at 12am PT, is also possible.