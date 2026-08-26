GTA 6 leaks: Rockstar Games breaks silence after gameplay videos surface online

Rockstar Games has finally spoken about the GTA 6 leaks. The company has addressed a series of leaked videos showing gameplay and cinematic footage from Grand Theft Auto VI, saying the leaks have been “heartbreaking” for the team, Rockstar Games said in a statement posted on X.

GTA 6 leaks have forced Rockstar Games to break its silence. (Screengrab)

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The leaked clips started appearing online last week. The videos appeared to show parts of the upcoming game, but Rockstar did not immediately make a public statement about them.

Rockstar says GTA 6 is now “nearly” finished. The company said it has taken longer than expected to get the game ready, but it is now close to completion. Take-Two Interactive has also taken legal action over the leaks. Rockstar's parent company filed legal proceedings in a New York court on Friday in connection with the leaked material.

GTA 6 leaks could spoil the game

The company warned that the leaks could spoil parts of the game. Rockstar said it was unfortunate that the planned game experience could now be affected because some players may already know details shown in the leaked footage. Rockstar asked fans to wait for the official experience. The company urged players to wait until the game's release rather than judging the title only through leaked material.

Rockstar plans official GTA 6 preview

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{{^usCountry}} The developer is now focusing on its upcoming official preview. Rockstar said it is excited for fans to see an extended look at GTA 6 and promised to deliver the game at the level players expect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer is now focusing on its upcoming official preview. Rockstar said it is excited for fans to see an extended look at GTA 6 and promised to deliver the game at the level players expect. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: GTA 6 leaks spark fan conspiracy theories: Did Rockstar turn the controversy into a marketing stunt?

GTA 6 remains one of the biggest upcoming video games in the world. The game is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the decade. The BBC reported that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19.

GTA 6 release date

Rockstar says players should wait until November 19 to experience the game themselves. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. Rockstar has not announced a PC launch as part of the release details mentioned here.

GTA 6 hype remains high

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For now, Rockstar wants fans to focus on the official GTA 6 rollout. Despite the leaks, the company says it remains focused on finishing the game and giving players the experience it originally planned.

The GTA 6 leaks have created a difficult moment for Rockstar, but the game's hype remains extremely high. With the November 19 release date approaching, millions of fans are still waiting to see the full game officially.