Gunman goes on a deranged rampage in NYC, kills 87-year-old man in broad daylight

A scooter-riding madman was caught on camera shooting unsuspecting pedestrians. This Saturday, a man motored around a Queens neighbourhood as he pulled out a ghost gun. Among the victims was an 87-year-old man who crumpled to the ground as blood spread across his shirt.

Deranged gunman goes on a rampage, shooting innocent pedestrians

The chilling footage starts with a peaceful view of Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. The older pedestrian was walking along the sidewalk when the gunman, whose name has not been released, rolled by on his scooter.

The gunman reached out his arm and opened fire. At first, he aimed at a dogwalker but missed. According to the gunpoint, the noise of the gunshot prompted the elderly man to look behind him. It was then that the gunman fired another shot, striking the older man in the back.

The dogwalker fled the scene and the victim was left alone on the sidewalk, writhing in pain.

The man’s button-down shirt was bloodied all across his front and back. In the clip, one can see him bend over, clutching his back. A good samaritan rushed to help as the man fell to his hands and knees.

The victim, 87, collapsed on the pavement a mere moment later.

The chilling scene was not a lone incident. It was one of 5 incidents where a shooter zipped through Brooklyn and Southeast Queens on an illegal scooter. The shooter opened fire on seemingly “random” targets. Authorities report the death of one person along with three others hurt in all incidents.

According to the descriptions, the shooter is a Hispanic man with a heavy build. He was wearing a green shirt, black pants with a white stripe and black and white sneakers. The shooter was armed with a .9-mm firearm with an extended clip of ammunition, reported a police source.

According to a New York Post report, a high-ranking police source said, “This guy had a lot of ammunition on him. There were going to be other bodies dropped.”

The gunman is believed to be 25 years old and was quickly taken into custody. His rap sheet reveals a single arrest for possession of a forged instrument. Charges were pending Saturday.

A horrifying video showed the moments leading up to the fatal encounter on Jamaica Avenue. The shooter was zipping through the streets on his scooter when he suddenly stopped and pulled a U-turn. It seems like he had noticed the elderly, unsuspecting man on the sidewalk.

After observing his victim for several moments, he slowly pulled forward and fired his shot. He shattered a shop window before killing the 87-year-old man and driving away.

A separate, second footage shows a man in shorts and a tank top falling prey to the same apparent gunman. The shooter zoomed by the intersection as he shot the man, sending him falling to the ground.

