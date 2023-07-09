‘Gone too soon’: Horrific house fire in upstate New York kills 4 including 5-year-old girl

As many as four people, including a five-year-old girl, died in a house firein upstate New York. A woman trapped inside the room made a desperate 911 call, following which fire crews arrived at a home in Voorheesville, in Albany. They found that the four people, including little Emily Thorne, were already dead. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said that a woman called 911 and frantically said she was trapped in a room with the child (Albany County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told news10 that a woman called 911 and frantically said she was trapped in a room with Emily. The window was reportedly blocked by an AC unit. “She didn't know where the other occupants of the house were. But she had a young child with her in her room,” Craig said. “The dispatcher tried everything she could do to assist her and to help her egress. She couldn't get out of the room due to an air conditioner on the window. 'It's a horrible scene. I feel horribly for the family, the neighbours.” Investigators said they believe they know where the fire started, but have been unable to confirm.

As per a GoFundMe page set up for the victims, the three of the other victims of the fire were Emily’s father AJ, his girlfriend, and his uncle. Emily’s brother, Anthony, was able to escape.

Michelle Thorne, Emily’s mother, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook, remembering her daughter, “As many of you have been reaching out to see if everything is ok. My son is ok and well physically. Mentally I feel as though we are both a long road from ok. No words can describe the pain of losing a daughter/sister, a kids father/his father, and loving uncle,” she wrote. “Unfortunately my son had a horrific experience this morning when he had no option but to escape his house by jumping out of his bedroom window. It is with great sadness that we have lost the most amazing people in this world. My beautiful baby girl mommy and bubby will miss you more than words can express”.

She added, “you always were my sweet and sassy little girl. Dale we will always remember you with your wrestling and good ole Undertaker and listening to Mariah Carey. Aj was a wonderful man who was a great father to two amazing children! He was gone too soon. I will forever miss him as well as his son more than anyone will ever truly know!”