Gunmen shot dead a Sunni cleric in Iran's restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan on Saturday, local media reported.

A local news agency said the killing had been carried out by "mercenaries of the United States and the Zionist regime". (AFP) more less

"Bashir Salahzehi, a well-regarded Sunni cleric in Sarbaz county... was assassinated hours ago in a terrorist act," Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

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It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

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Tasnim said the killing had been carried out by "mercenaries of the United States and the Zionist regime", a phrase Iranian authorities often use to describe armed groups they accuse of acting on behalf of America and Israel.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran's poorest provinces, has long been the scene of clashes between security forces and armed groups including separatist factions.

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{{^usCountry}} The province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has recently seen a resurgence in such unrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has recently seen a resurgence in such unrest. {{/usCountry}}

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It is home to a large Baluch population, most of whom are Sunni Muslims in predominantly Shia Iran.

Earlier this month, a police officer was killed in Sistan-Baluchistan by unidentified assailants.