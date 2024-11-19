Police have said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Gursimran Kaur, a 19-year-old Walmart employee whose body was found in the store’s walk-in oven in Canada last month. Responding to a report of a sudden death at the Walmart at 6990 Mumford Rd. the evening of October 19, Halifax Regional Police had reportedly found the Indian Sikh teen dead in “a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.” Gursimran Kaur death: 'No evidence of foul play’ in death of Indian teen found in Canada Walmart oven, police say (GoFundMe)

‘There is no evidence of foul play’

On Monday, November 18, Halifax Regional Police announced in a news release on Facebook that the “sudden death” was “not suspicious.” “At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a sudden death in the Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road. A 19-year-old woman, who was an employee of the store, was located deceased in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department,” the post reads. “The police investigation determined the death is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.”

The post adds, “Investigators met with family to share this update and extend condolences. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time. The family asks the public to respect their privacy and the dignity and memory of their loved one, as they receive this news.”

“We conducted several interviews, reviewed video footage, and worked very closely with our partners at Nova Scotia Department of Labor and medical examiner service,” Martin Cromwell, public information officer for Halifax Regional Police, said in a video statement, according to NBC News. “We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.”

It was Kaur’s mother who discovered her in the oven after not having seen her for an hour. Her mother, too, worked at the store, and both of them were originally from India.

After Kaur’s death, several TikTok users with experience at Walmart, or those currently working at the chain, suggested that considering the mechanics of the walk-in oven, it would be nearly impossible to get trapped inside accidentally. Despite the various theories that raised alarm, however, Halifax Regional Police do not believe there is anything to be suspicious of.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration said that it issued a stop-work order for the Walmart’s bakery and a piece of equipment at the store on October 22. On October 28, the order was lifted “after the oven was assessed and determined to have been operating as per the manufacturer’s requirements.”

The department said in a statement on Monday, “Now that Halifax Regional Police have concluded their investigation, effective November 18, the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has assumed the lead in the ongoing workplace investigation.”

Last week, Walmart told CBC that the bakery oven was being removed from the store as a standard remodel program is being implemented across the country.