Who was Gursimran Kaur, Indian Sikh teen charred to death inside Walmart oven in Canada

Canada police continue their investigation into the bizarre death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, whose charred remains were found inside an oven at a Walmart store in Halifax. The tragic death of the Indian Sikh girl has shocked the community members in Canada, who have organised an online fundraiser to help her beavering family members. After Gursimran Kaur's tragic death, several TikTok users who have worked at Walmart have shared their insights into the mechanics of the walk-in oven.(TikTok/@chrisbreezie599)

Who was Gursimran Kaur?

According to a GoFundMe online fundraiser campaign, Gursimran moved to Canada with dreams of a promising future. Kaur and her mother, originally from Punjab's Ludhiana, moved to Canada from the United Kingdom in 2021. They found employment at the store about two years ago.

Gursimran's brother and father continued to live in India, and efforts are reportedly underway to bring them to Canada. The campaign said police are investigating the case and cannot share further details.

How did she die?

On a fateful day, Gursimran's mother tried to locate her daughter as “it was unusual for her to switch her phone off during the day”. When she sought help, other employees brushed aside her concern, thinking Gursimran might be busy helping other customers.

Gursimran’s mother opened the store's walk-in oven when someone pointed out the “leakage” spewing from it, The Sun reported. “Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven, when someone pointed it out to her!” reads an appeal by the fundraiser campaign.

The Maritime Sikh Society Executive's president, Harjit Singh Seyan, told the Hindustan Times that both the mother and the victim were regulars at their Halifax gurdwara. “Community is shocked. It’s quite disturbing and tragic news. We are trying to provide all moral and financial support,” he said. They have also arranged for psychological support for her family and friends.