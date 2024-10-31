Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who was Gursimran Kaur, Indian Sikh teen charred to death inside Walmart oven in Canada

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 02:16 PM IST

19-year-old Gursimran Kaur's body was found inside an oven by her mother, who had been working alongside her daughter at the Walmart store in Canada's Halifax.

Canada police continue their investigation into the bizarre death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, whose charred remains were found inside an oven at a Walmart store in Halifax. The tragic death of the Indian Sikh girl has shocked the community members in Canada, who have organised an online fundraiser to help her beavering family members.

After Gursimran Kaur's tragic death, several TikTok users who have worked at Walmart have shared their insights into the mechanics of the walk-in oven.(TikTok/@chrisbreezie599)
After Gursimran Kaur's tragic death, several TikTok users who have worked at Walmart have shared their insights into the mechanics of the walk-in oven.(TikTok/@chrisbreezie599)

Also read | Over 1 crore raised for family of Gursimran Kaur, Walmart worker who died trapped in oven

Who was Gursimran Kaur?

According to a GoFundMe online fundraiser campaign, Gursimran moved to Canada with dreams of a promising future. Kaur and her mother, originally from Punjab's Ludhiana, moved to Canada from the United Kingdom in 2021. They found employment at the store about two years ago.

Gursimran's brother and father continued to live in India, and efforts are reportedly underway to bring them to Canada. The campaign said police are investigating the case and cannot share further details.

Also read | Indian-origin Gursimran Kaur was pushed into oven, claim Walmart workers in chilling new revelation

How did she die?

On a fateful day, Gursimran's mother tried to locate her daughter as “it was unusual for her to switch her phone off during the day”. When she sought help, other employees brushed aside her concern, thinking Gursimran might be busy helping other customers.

Gursimran’s mother opened the store's walk-in oven when someone pointed out the “leakage” spewing from it, The Sun reported. “Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven, when someone pointed it out to her!” reads an appeal by the fundraiser campaign.

The Maritime Sikh Society Executive's president, Harjit Singh Seyan, told the Hindustan Times that both the mother and the victim were regulars at their Halifax gurdwara. “Community is shocked. It’s quite disturbing and tragic news. We are trying to provide all moral and financial support,” he said. They have also arranged for psychological support for her family and friends.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //