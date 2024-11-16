Indian-origin Walmart employee burned to death in bakery oven. Superstore admits it was to be removed before tragedy

On October 19, Halifax Regional Police responded to a death report at the Walmart on Mumford Road around 9:30 pm. The deceased victim was a 19-year-old Indian-origin woman named Gursimran Kaur, who had reportedly been working with her mother at the supermarket for the last two years. She moved to Canada three years ago. Unshakable from one’s memory, the chilling tragedy offers an even more heartbreaking vision as Kaur’s charred remains were found by her own mother in the walk-in oven at the Walmart Bakery, according to GoFundMe. A photo of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, posted on an online fundraiser.((Maritime Sikh Society/GoFundMe))

Amid the ongoing death probe, CTV News released another update on the case last week. The media outlet shared that Walmart would be removing a large bakery oven from its Halifax store.

A spokesperson for the Canadian superstore branch said that the oven will no longer be used. Additionally, they admitted that the walk-in model’s removal was actually planned for before the tragedy burned Kaur to death.

“This is an extremely sad and difficult situation,” Amanda Moss told the new outlet in an email. “Removing the oven had always been part of the standard remodel program we are implementing across the country.”

Doors to the Mumford Road Walmart in Canada have not been opened since

Since the Indian-origin teen’s death in Canada, the Mumford Road branch has remained closed. Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour lifted its stop-work order at the Walmart store more than a week after Kaur was found dead in an industrial oven. Official sources claimed that the order was lifted in late October after they confirmed the store had complied with safety standards. However, the store will remain closed until further notice.

What happened to Gursimran Kaur?

According to the online fundraiser organised by the Maritime Sikh Society, which has since raised $194,449CAD and disabled new donations, Gursimran’s father and brother were still in India at the time of the tragedy. As of now, the two are in the province. The 19-year-old and her mother moved to Nova Scotia from India three years ago.

As for what happened on the day of the unspeakable incident, the fundraiser message details that Kaur’s mother tried locating her for an hour. During her search, she asked the people around for her daughter’s whereabouts, “but everyone brushed aside thinking that she may be somewhere helping a customer, Walmart is a superstore after all!!” Her phone was also not reachable at the time. Her concerned mother found it suspicious that Gursimran’s phone was switched off during the day. She ultimately reached out to the onsite administrator to help find her young daughter. A few hours later, Kaur’s remains were found in the Bakery’s walk-in oven.