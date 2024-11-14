California teen dies by suicide after school bullying for being homeless. He joined 3 months ago

A 14-year-old California boy killed himself after being bullied by his schoolmates for being homeless and not having a mother. Jose Zamora died by suicide on November 5, his father has revealed, per several US media reports. Jose Zamora (right) has left his father, Jose Bautista, after taking his own life as a victim of school bullying. (KTVU)

The South Boy local boy merely started attending Santa Clara High in California three months ago. However, his single parent reportedly tied his tragic death to merciless bullying at the hands of his classmates. “They were spitting on him, hitting him on the back of the helmet, Zamora’s father, Jose Bautista, told Fox4. The teen’s father only learned of the bullying campaign after his son’s death.

Jose Zamora and dad's difficult living situation in California

The deceased boy played junior varsity football for the Santa Clara school as a freshman, the Daily Mail reported. Divulging Zamora’s heartwrenching story, Bautista revealed that the young boy’s peers had found out he was staying at Bill Wilson Center, “a sanctuary for homeless and at-risk youth a sanctuary for homeless and at-risk youth.” He was also receiving mental support at the shelter. The 14-year-old had moved to the place after he and his father were evicted from their apartment last year.

The teen’s dad confessed that he had been reconnecting with Zamora in the past few months, hoping to find a new home for the holidays. “We were bonding more. He was waiting for a place to live instead of the shelter,” the father added. “He was trying to make me happy. He was trying to be a better child.”

The devastated father, who often collected his son from football practice at the new school, grieved, “I miss hearing him, seeing him. I miss picking him up.”

Addressing the heartbreaking development, School Superintendent Gary Waddell affirmed that “administrators have already taken initial actions in response. We in no way condone bullying, harassment, or retribution of any kind and take any such allegations seriously.”

The statement continued, “We strive to provide as many facts as possible to the community while preserving our duty to protect the privacy and confidentiality of both students and families.”

The police department and local school district have launched an investigation surrounding Zamora’s death.

California teen Jose Zamora's father set up a fundraiser

The much-needed assurance comes a bit too late as Zamora’s inconsolable father questioned if authorities were doing enough to get to the bottom of the circumstances that led to his son’s untimely death.

He has since organised a GoFundMe fundraiser:

“Dear Family & Friends of Jose Emiliano Zamora,

In this difficult time of sadness, after the loss of our beloved son, we are thanking the many, many people reaching out to support us. We have been asked by many of you how you can help. As you know, along with the grief of loss, we also have expenses to lay Jose to his final rest. We have started this GoFundMe page for anyone that is able to help financially.

Thank You All for Any & All Support you have provided.

Sincerely,

Jose Bautista, Jr., Yuana Torres, and Mary Jane Zamora”

Mayor issues statement

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmore also extended her condolences to Zamora’s mourning family. “Our community grieves the profound loss of one of our young souls. At only 14 years old, Jose Emiliano Zamora was a beloved child, friend and bright light in the lives of many,” she said.

“Despite difficult circumstances since birth, Jose touched so many with his kindness, spirit and potential. Described as so full of love and so ambitious to be the best at everything he could possibly do, his young life was cut too short. To Jose Emiliano Zamora's family, our hearts break alongside yours, and we are here for you in every way we can be.”