Times Square stalker arrested in New Jersey for fatally choking woman

A man was reportedly nabbed in New Jersey on Tuesday for fatally strangling a woman outside of a Times Square hotel in late October. The United States Marshal Service arrested him in Prospect Park in Passaic County. Hotel Riu Plaza New York Times Square, New York(Riu.com)

According to law enforcement sources, Jaheem Warren, a 33-year-old man, randomly stalked Leslie Torres, a 23-year-old woman, walking through Midtown on October 29 early morning. He has since been charged with murder, assault and strangulation, per local news outlet PIX11 News.

Also read | Canada: 4 Indians burned to death in car after Tesla ‘electronic doors failed’; sole survivor's saviour speaks out

His vicious attack eventually led to a nightmarish development. Hotel surveillance showed a man viciously attacking Torres until she lost consciousness. According to the NYPD, the victim was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. Nonetheless, she died on November 4.

The incident took place in front of the Hotel Riu Plaza New York on West 46th Street in Times Square last month. “We lament the violent incident that took place in front of our hotel,” a hotel spokesperson told the local news outlet.

Also read | Indian-origin yoga guru Sharath Jois who taught A-list celebs like Madonna passes away in US

Times Square stalker Jaheem Warren's convicted record

According to the New York Post, Warren has an extensive criminal record in New Jersey. He was previously convicted in 2019 in relation to drug dealing and money laundering. Jail records further establish that he served more than four years in prison after that. Thereafter, he was released in June 2023 but again ended up behind bars months later, charged with drug dealing. He was eventually released from custody in March.

Now hit with two murder charges, two counts of assault and two counts of strangulation, Warren firmly denied assaulting the woman when approached by reporters outside Midtown North precinct.