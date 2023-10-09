‘Hamas is EVIL’: Sara Foster condemns barbaric attack on Israel

The world is stunned by the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas militants. While Israel has chosen to retaliate ferociously against the terror activities, Hamas and Palestine are on the receiving end of widespread condemnation from across the world, as well.

Sara Foster

American actress Sara Foster, daughter of musician David Foster has condemned the attack on Israel and fired an angry tirade against those supporting Hamas. Sara took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post while highlighting how Hamas targeted innocent people and didn't even spare young children.

“I do not support the killing of innocent people. The people dying are not the ones on this radical plight. The loving Palestinians I know do not want this. The loving people of Israel do not want this. Hamas is EVIL. Period. How can ANYONE of any nationality or race defend this?” wrote Sara in her Instagram story.

“If you are too scared to say you stand with Israel or even if you don’t, At least stand against 4 year old children being dragged out of their beds by a terrorist organization,” Sara wrote in another Instagram story.

Sara Foster's Instagram Story (Instagram)

“And if you don’t stand against that, then you are not human,” added Sara.

Notably, more than 700 people have been killed in Israel in the terrorist attack by Hamas, which happened on a Jewish holiday. Out of those killed, around 260 people were massacred while they were attending a music festival in Israel on Saturday. Hamas militants live streamed the gory images of the innocent people killed, in a shocking display of barbarism.

Several world leaders have also condemned the planned attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has launched a full-scale military operation to eliminate Hamas and its terror network. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country's response to the barbaric attack by Hamas “will change the Middle East.”