Hamas is running out of money amid war with Israel: Report

Hamas sources have revealed that the terrorist group is teetering on the brink of financial collapse, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, as the ongoing conflict with Israel inflicts severe damage not only on its military capabilities but also on its wallet. Residents amongst building rubble following an Israeli airstrike at a refugee camp in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, on Friday.(Bloomberg)

The London-based newspaper reported that Hamas is having difficulty paying salaries to employees and operatives due to the unprecedented financial crisis.

According to the reported sources, the Palestine-based militant group has paid only 900 shekels (about $240 USD) for four months, causing widespread anger among members of the organisation.

The financial woes come as the group also grapples with significant leadership losses due to the IDF's ongoing elimination of Hamas' leadership; there is a 'vacuum' within the terror group's so-called government.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday that an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors, with the Israeli army saying it was reviewing the reports.

Israel has stepped up its campaign in Gaza in recent days, drawing international criticism as well as calls to allow in more supplies after it partially eased a total blockade on aid imposed on March 2.

Footage of the aftermath released by the civil defence agency showed rescuers recovering badly burned remains from the damaged home.

Asked about the incident, the Israeli military said it had "struck several suspects who were identified operating from a structure" near its troops.

US strikes on Yemen kill Al-Qaeda members: Yemeni security source

The number of Al-Qaeda members killed in strikes on southern Yemen blamed on the United States increased to nine, a Yemeni security source told AFP on Saturday.

The official in Abyan province, which borders the seat of Yemen's internationally recognised government in Aden, said the strikes killed nine members of the group, including a local leader.

The security official, who earlier said the attack had taken place on Friday evening in north Khabar Al-Maraqsha, added the strikes hit several locations in the mountainous area known to be used by Al-Qaeda.