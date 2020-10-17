e-paper
Harris slams Republicans for rushing Barrett’s nomination instead of helping Covid-19 struck US

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently conducting the confirmation hearings of Barrett whose nomination will ensure conservative majority in the US Supreme Court for decades to come.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California., speaks virtually during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee.(AP)
         

Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris criticised Republican leaders on Friday for channelling their resources to nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court instead of helping people in their states facing the coronavirus pandemic and not addressing the economic downturn in the country.

“Americans are suffering from a deadly pandemic and a historic economic crisis. Instead of providing relief to families, Senate Republicans are trying to rush through a Supreme Court nominee in an illegitimate process. Don’t forget this,” Harris tweeted.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is currently conducting the confirmation hearings of Barrett whose nomination will ensure conservative majority in the US Supreme Court for decades to come. Barrett is a Republican favourite and Donald Trump picking her could not have come at a more convenient time as the US president faces a re-election at a time when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in the national polls.

The nomination of Barrett will also help around a dozen Republicans who face tough re-elections in their own states as she is known for her stance against abortion and Obamacare.

Barrett also faced tough questions from Harris on October 14 when the Democratic vice-presidential nominee asked her if she believed that climate change was real, whether smoking caused cancer and if she thought coronavirus is infectious. Barrett answered yes to the questions regarding coronavirus disease and cancer.

Kamala Harris, according to Associated Press, asked Barrett, “Do you believe that climate change is happening and that it’s threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink?” Barrett answered, “...very contentious matter of public debate. I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially when that is politically controversial.”

Democrats fear that Barrett’s nomination will challenge the progress made so far regarding abortion in the United States and will help repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Judiciary Committee will hold the voting on October 22 to nominate Barrett to the US Supreme Court.

