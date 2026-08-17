Hayden Panettiere, US actor and star of 'Heroes', dies at 36

Hayden Panettiere, the American actor best known for her roles in the television series “Heroes” and “Nashville,” has died at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36. (REUTERS)

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” her father said.

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No cause of death was announced. Panettiere, who would have turned 37 on Friday, is survived by her daughter, whom she shared with former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Also read | Hayden Panettiere cause of death: What happened to 'Nashville' star? Health struggles explored

Panettiere began her acting career as a child, appearing in commercials and soap operas before landing roles in films and television.

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{{^usCountry}} She gained widespread recognition in 1998 when she voiced Dot, the young princess ant, in Pixar’s animated film “A Bug’s Life”. Her work on a children’s spoken-word album associated with the film earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She gained widespread recognition in 1998 when she voiced Dot, the young princess ant, in Pixar’s animated film “A Bug’s Life”. Her work on a children’s spoken-word album associated with the film earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children. {{/usCountry}}

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Her breakthrough came in 2006 when she was cast as Claire Bennet, a high school cheerleader with superpowers, in NBC’s hit science-fiction series “Heroes”. The show became a global success and was built around the famous phrase, “Save the cheerleader, save the world.”

Reflecting on the series in a 2008 interview with The Associated Press, Panettiere said “Heroes” worked because it combined science fiction with human stories that audiences could relate to.

Also read | Hayden Panettiere net worth and family: All on parents, ex-partner, daughter and struggles with postpartum depression

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Her performance earned her three Teen Choice Awards.

‘Nashville’ brought music success

Panettiere went on to star as Juliette Barnes, a young and ambitious country music singer, in ABC’s musical drama “Nashville”.

The series ran for four seasons on ABC before being canceled and later revived by CMT. Panettiere performed her own songs on the show, several of which became hits on the country music charts.

She had 11 songs from “Nashville” appear on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart during the show’s run, including two collaborations with co-star Connie Britton. Her performance as Juliette Barnes also earned her two Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 and 2014.

Also read | Who was Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen Panettiere and how did he die? Heroes actress said ‘I lost half of my soul’

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Panettiere also appeared in the “Scream” film franchise and starred in the 2009 movie “I Love You, Beth Cooper”. Earlier in her career, she played Sheryl Yoast, the football-loving daughter of coach Bill Yoast, in the 2000 sports drama “Remember the Titans”, which starred Denzel Washington.

Her most recent screen appearance was reportedly in the psychological thriller “Sleepwalker”, released in the US in January 2026.

Panettiere spoke openly about addiction, mental health

In later years, Panettiere was candid about her struggles with alcohol addiction, depression and anxiety.

She entered rehab in 2015 while filming “Nashville”. In a 2023 interview with Women’s Health, she recalled seeking treatment herself, saying she was “drowning”.

Panettiere also spoke publicly about her decision regarding the custody of her daughter with Klitschko. Their daughter has lived full-time with her father in Ukraine since she was a child.

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In an interview with podcaster Jay Shetty following the release of her memoir in May, Panettiere rejected the perception that she had simply given up custody.

“I think there’s been this very common misconception that I just gave up my child,” she said. “That could not be farther from the truth.”

Panettiere said Klitschko had suggested their daughter live with him full-time when the child was 2, as she struggled with mental health issues and addiction.

She described that period as a “horrible cycle for years” involving depression, anxiety, alcoholism and substance abuse, adding that she was trying to find her way “out of the darkness.”

Brother Jansen Panettiere died in 2023

Panettiere’s younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28.

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A family statement said Jansen died from complications related to an enlarged heart and an aortic-valve condition.

The siblings had both worked as actors, with Jansen appearing in several television shows and films during his career.

Hayden Panettiere’s death comes nearly three decades after she first appeared on screen as a child actor and more than two decades after she became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable young stars.

Deep Dive What was the cause of Hayden Panettiere's death? The cause of Hayden Panettiere's death has not been announced as of now, and an investigation is ongoing. How did Hayden Panettiere's struggles with postpartum depression affect her life? Hayden Panettiere publicly shared her struggles with postpartum depression after her daughter’s birth, stating it contributed to her alcohol and substance abuse issues. What is known about Hayden Panettiere's relationship with Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere was previously engaged to Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a daughter, Kaya. They maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship after their split.