‘He doesn’t go out': Donald Trump's son Barron laying low amid Iranian threats

US President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, keeps a low profile inside a security bubble and “doesn't go out” amid threats from Iran.

Iran recently released a video titled “Where to kill Barron Trump” and claimed to show the movements of the 20-year-old. (AP File)

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According to a report by the New York Post, this is an apparent response to the allegedly growing political violence in the United States that includes a series of assassination attempts targeting his father, apart from the threats coming out of Tehran.

“He doesn’t go out,” the New York Post quoted a longtime Trumpworld figure as saying.

According to the report, 20-year-old Barron, who just concluded his sophomore year at New York University, has spent much of the summer with his mother, first lady Melania Trump, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

“The kid’s pretty reclusive,” another source quoted in the report said.

The threats from Iran

Barron Trump has gotten death threats from Iran after his father, US President Donald Trump, started a war with Tehran on February 28.

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{{^usCountry}} Iran recently released a video titled “Where to kill Barron Trump” and claimed to show the movements of the 20-year-old. It also put a $10 million bounty on his head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran recently released a video titled “Where to kill Barron Trump” and claimed to show the movements of the 20-year-old. It also put a $10 million bounty on his head. {{/usCountry}}

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The war with Iran is still ongoing and has been ongoing for six months. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war, and so was his granddaughter. The Iranians apparently see targeting the Trump family as a form of revenge for those deaths.

Assassination attempts on Donald Trump

Donald Trump has survived at least three reported assassination attempts since July 2024. He was shot and wounded at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, apart from being stalked by a would-be assassin at his Mar-a-Lago golf course in Florida in September 2024. Another assassination attempt was foiled when a gunman attacked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 this year.

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Barron Trump's mother also has been a target of Iranian hardliners, and Melania Trump was at the April correspondents’ dinner alongside the President.

Melania once asked Joe Biden for a Secret Service extension for Barron Trump

In early 2022, Donald Trump was between White House terms, meaning Barron Trump was set to lose his Secret Service detail when he turned 16 that March.

However, Melania Trump stepped in by ordering her office to contact the White House and request that then-President Joe Biden authorise an extension of Barron’s detail.

“The request was promptly granted,” a former Biden administration official was quoted as saying.

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Barron was also deeply affected by the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Barron is probably a lot more aware and a lot more astute, and a lot more conscientious in terms of the real dangers,” Dr Azita Sayan, a therapist who has not treated Barron but has dealt with adolescent trauma, told The New York Post.

“But reclusive doesn’t mean traumatised,” she added. “He’s protecting himself and making his friendships and his decisions privately rather than to have them be on display, which I think is developmentally healthy.”

Barron was last seen in public on July 19, when he joined his parents to watch the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina from behind bulletproof glass at New York’s MetLife Stadium.

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