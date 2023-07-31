'He was healthy and fit,' French extreme sports star Remi Enigma dies after falling from Hong Kong skyscrapper

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a French adventurer who was known for his extreme sports videos. Remi Lucidi, 30, fell from the 68th floor of a residential building in Hong Kong while attempting to climb it.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lucidi, who used the online name Remi Enigma, entered the Tregunter Tower complex around 6 p.m. and told a security guard that he was going to visit a friend on the 40th floor. However, when the security guard contacted the supposed friend, he denied knowing Lucidi.

The security guard tried to stop Lucidi, but he had already taken an elevator to the 49th floor and then climbed up the stairs to the roof. A security officer who followed him found the roof hatch open, but Lucidi was nowhere to be seen.

Police said that Lucidi was last spotted alive at 7:38 p.m. when he knocked on the window of the penthouse on the top floor, startling a maid who called the police. A source close to the investigation said that police suspect that Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse and was seeking help before he fell.

Lucidi was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found his camera, which contained footage of his other daring stunts. They have not yet determined the official cause of death.

Lucidi was staying at a hostel in Hong Kong, where he had arrived for a vacation. The owner of the hostel, Gurjit Kaur, described him as a “friendly and humble guy” who was “healthy and fit and happy-faced.”

“I feel very sad,” Kaur said.

A worker at the hostel said that he had talked to Lucidi several times and that he had told him that he wanted to hike a lot in Hong Kong.

“He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going,” the worker said.

Lucidi’s fans expressed their sorrow and shock on social media.

“Rip brother,” wrote one Instagram follower. “Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer.”

“I don’t wanna believe it Remi I don’t want to believe it,” wrote another. “Rest easy bro I love you.”

“You’ll never leave us, you’re unique,” wrote a third person.