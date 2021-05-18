Head of Canada’s Covid vaccine roll-out accused of misconduct; new chief named

A Canadian armed forces veteran with over three decades of experience has been appointed to lead the country’s coronavirus vaccine roll-out, replacing another officer who was removed from his duties due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Krista Brodie is taking on the role of vice-president of vaccine logistics and operations with Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) after her predecessor Dany Fortin quit on May 15.

Fortin departed on Friday, as a spokesperson for the department of national defence said he “left” the assignment “pending the results of a military investigation”.

Fortin had been appointed to the crucial position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November last year.

His departure came as the armed forces are facing an institutional crisis over sexual misconduct allegations, resulting in the departure of the last two chiefs of defence staff.

Jonathan Vance resigned in January this year amid allegations of impropriety of a sexual nature, and is facing an investigation. Vance’s successor Art McDonald stepped aside less than a month-and-a-half into his term as he also faces an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

Iain Stewart, president of the PHAC said Brodie “played a pivotal role in the vaccine roll-out as part of the initial deployment to the agency in November”, and her presence at the helm of the programme “allows for a seamless transition as she resumes her leadership role with the PHAC”.

The PHAC partnered with the armed forces on November 27 last year to enhance its “planning, operations and logistical capacities through the addition of a team of military personnel”, the agency said.

Brodie joined the armed forces in 1989 and has commanded platoons, a company and a battalion, and has been deployed to Croatia, Bosnia, and Afghanistan. She is serving with both NATO and the UN.

Defence minister Harjit Sajjan described her as “an expert in logistics”.