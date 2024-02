Heading to Bangkok? 8 things to know about pollution menace in the city

Bangkok pollution: Bangkok, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, is grappling with unhealthy pollution levels. On Thursday, Thai authorities warned that pollution levels in the capital city and surrounding provinces have hit harmful levels and ordered government employees to work from home for the next two days, reported news agency Reuters. A thick layer of smog covers central in Bangkok, Thailand on February 15,(AP)

According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles were more than 15 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline.

What we know about pollution level in Bangkok: